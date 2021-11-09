Talkwalker adds TikTok analytics to their Consumer Intelligence platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker , a leading consumer intelligence company, announced today that it is now providing TikTok data in its Consumer Intelligence Acceleration Platform™.

Talkwalker analyzes millions of short videos from any TikTok account, allowing businesses to discover critical insights on how consumers are interacting with their brand on the social media platform. With 63% of TikTok's users under 30, these insights enable brands to connect with an audience that is growing in both size and significance.

"We've seen TikTok take the world by storm," said Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker CEO. "Now, we're able to bring our clients' data from this trendsetting platform, providing them with a clear understanding of what makes the TikTok generation tick. By combining this with other data from all the major social media platforms, we're giving brands the most comprehensive and actionable consumer intelligence available."

Brands will be able to use our platform to:

Measure the impact of their campaigns

Monitor competitor activities

Identify and analyze the impact of brand influencers

Find the videos that are driving brand conversations

Brands will also be able to use Talkwalker's proprietary image recognition technology to identify logos, objects, and scenes within posts, enabling them to understand how consumers are interacting with their brand in real time.

Powered by a highly personalized content recommendation system, TikTok can help brands gain exposure to and connect with a qualified, engaged audience. Brands that want to connect with consumers need to be TikTok savvy. - Excerpt from Talkwalker's latest Social Media Trends 2022 report.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, the platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI powered by Blue Silk™ technology, for the most expansive view of consumers. Talkwalker Activate professional services team can augment, accelerate, or fully service brands' insights needs to increase their ROI from the Talkwalker platform. With offices around the globe, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 brands to maximize profits with actionable consumer intelligence.

