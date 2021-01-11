GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamara Z. Mosidze is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Home Healthcare Executive for her professional excellence in the Home Healthcare industry, her outstanding contributions in the Nursing field, and her leadership as the Founder & CEO of Premier Care LLC.

Premier Care LLC is a fully bonded and insured, dedicated non-medical home care service provider licensed in Connecticut and New York. With 19 years of combined experience, the dedicated team at Premier Care LLC specializes in matching caregivers and clients based on needs and personality, for successful outcomes. They offer high-quality services including Companionship/Homemaker Services, Personal Care Services, and Specialized Care Services. Premier Care LLC is listed among the Top 10 Healthcare Companies in the United States and earned the Best in Homecare Award.



As an award-winning business owner, Tamara Mosidze has maintained a commendable reputation as the Founder & CEO of Premier Care LLC in Greenwich Connecticut. Having accrued 23 years of professional experience in nursing medicine, she offers a unique repertoire of expertise to senior care. In her current capacity, she is devoted to providing non-medical home care to a wide range of clients in the Greenwich area. She is well-known to be a very knowledgeable and compassionate professional. Premier Care LLC was notably featured in the Greenwich Time, "Premier Care: Providing exceptional care to Greenwich with passion and style."



In light of her academic achievements, Ms. Mosidze obtained a Bachelor of Science in medical clinical sciences, followed by a Master of Science from Georgian State Agrarian University. She also holds a Harvard Business school certification in Sustainable Business Strategies, Creative leadership, and more.



Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Mosidze flourished in varying positions within the real estate industry. Previously she worked as a real estate associate for Davenport Properties and as a managing member of Caring Hearts Home Care LLC. Earlier, she worked in private practice in New York and Connecticut and in real estate sales with Cosmopolitan Real Estate PTE Limited.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Ms. Mosidze is affiliated with professional organizations such as the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, the Women's Business Development Council Society for Human Resource Management, and the Home Care Association of America. She was also a speaker on the monthly radio show, Greenwich Chamber Update.



As a testament to her outstanding work in the home health industry, Ms. Mosidze has been recognized on several occasions. She received the Home Care Services Provider of the Year award in 2018 through the Global Business Insight Awards and was the Acquisition International Magazine certified winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Award for Best in Personal Care. Additionally, she won many Executive Awards as a Best Personal Care Business Leader in 2017 by Global Health & Pharma Magazine.



