Tan Mujiang's First Flagship Store in the USA opened in NYC

Tan Mujiang is the only listed company worldwide in wooden comb industry, who creates more than 40 accurate processes to improve its products made from natural materials by traditional Chinese handicrafts with beautiful shape, smooth lines, exquisite texture, rich colors and fine hand feel, perfectly integrate traditional culture and modern fashion. Since December 2013, Tan Mujiang has gotten more than 80 patents, providing supplies to more than 1200 shops all over China, 8 oversea flagship stores in Southeast Asia and Toronto and now Tan Mujiang has H0006 opened in New York.

H0006 is Tan Mujiang's second store to open in North America. Tan Mujiang's goal is to popularize its brand by operating its own franchise shops all over the world.

Tan Mujiang has set up a national general franchising model. It hopes to learn some franchisees really love Tan Mujiang. Tan Mujiang promises to give them the greatest self-developing space and comprehensive support including market research, location selection, opening preparation guidance, personnel training, store decoration, marketing demonstration and post-sales service, to ensure the scheduled opening and normal operation as well as the profitability of the store.

Tan Mujiang will increase the investment in overseas market promotion. In addition to participating in some grand international exhibitions, Tan Mujiang will release its brand and products information on some popular overseas social medias and hold a series of promotion activities for the overseas stores.

If you are interested in Tan Mujiang and want to know more about us, you can contact us anytime HERE:

TEL: 86-511-87186978-8022

EMAIL: tmjhwxx@ctans.com



New York Flagship Store( H0006)

ADD: 41-41 KISSENA BLVD SUITE 105

FLUSHING, NEWYORK,11355

Tel: 9294987985



SOURCE Tan Mujiang