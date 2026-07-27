Taoping Secures $5.2 Million in Smart Elevator Orders, Advancing AI-Powered Growth Strategy

TIANJIN, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) ("Taoping" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative cloud-based technologies, Smart City IoT platforms, and related products and services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Skyladder (Tianjin) Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Skyladder Technology"), has secured approximately $5.2 million in new smart elevator project orders.

The new orders represent another important milestone in Taoping's "AI + elevator" growth strategy and further validate the Company's expanding role in China's elevator modernization and intelligent infrastructure market. The projects cover a broad range of high-demand use cases, including urban renewal, affordable housing, commercial housing, vocational education parks, emerging industrial bases, and science and education facilities.

Taoping believes these new orders strengthen its near-term revenue visibility while also creating valuable reference cases that can support broader market expansion with larger customers, property managers, local platforms, and public-sector-linked projects over time.

Mr. Bin Ma, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Taoping, commented, "Securing approximately $5.2 million in smart elevator orders is a strong validation of our strategy and execution. These wins strengthen our revenue visibility, expand our customer base, and demonstrate the market's need for smarter, safer, and more efficient elevator solutions. We believe Taoping is well positioned to convert this momentum into a larger, recurring growth opportunity as China's elevator modernization market continues to develop."

The Company believes China's elevator aftermarket represents a large and increasingly technology-driven opportunity, as older elevators requiring upgrades or replacement, urban renewal programs, and the growing need for more proactive maintenance continue to create demand for intelligent solutions. Taoping's smart elevator platform is designed to help customers improve elevator management, increase service efficiency, and shift from traditional reactive maintenance toward more predictive operations.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative cloud-based technologies on the Smart City IoT platform, and related products and services. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit http://en.taop.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results; risks related to our strategic transformation, including our ability to successfully transition from legacy businesses to platform-based services; risks related to executing our growth strategy in the smart elevator and intelligent infrastructure markets; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms if needed; intense competition in the AI, IoT, and smart city technology markets; changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes; uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China; the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Taoping Inc.