TARANIS Debuts Official Minions & Monsters™ Kids Sneakers Timed to Global Film Release

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TARANIS announces the recent launch of its officially licensed Minions & Monsters™ kids footwear collection, created in partnership with Universal. First released on July 3, 2026, the new collaboration brings TARANIS' premium children's footwear design together with one of the world's most recognizable entertainment franchises, giving young fans sneakers built for school days, weekend adventures, and every playful step in between.

The collection introduces two product lines: the TARANIS Campus Minions Lifestyle Sneakers for Kids and the TARANIS Skater Minions Lifestyle Light-Up Sneakers for Kids. The Campus Collection is designed as an everyday sneaker for school, play, and daily movement, while the Skater Collection adds light-up details that bring the energetic spirit of the Minions to life.

"Children deserve the same level of innovation and product quality that adults enjoy," said Mr. Fei Ding, Founder & CEO of TARANIS. "At TARANIS, we've always believed premium technologies shouldn't stop at adult footwear. Through our collaboration with Universal, we're combining premium craftsmanship with one of the world's most iconic entertainment brands to create products that bring both confidence and joy to children around the world."

The launch is supported by a global marketing campaign timed around the worldwide release of the latest Minions film, extending the excitement from the screen into everyday kids' fashion. With bold character-inspired design, playful details, and TARANIS' focus on quality construction, the collection is built for young adventurers who want their shoes to feel as fun as they look.

The Campus Collection is priced at USD $119, while the Skater Collection is priced at USD $129. Both collections are available in the U.S. market through the TARANIS official website, retail stores, as well as major online marketplaces.

To learn more, visit https://taraniskids.com/.

SOURCE TARANIS