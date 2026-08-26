Target Launches Target Beauty Studio, Its Destination for What's New, Now and Next in Beauty

Launching Sept. 10 in more than 600 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, Target Beauty Studio combines Target's expertise in curating the latest beauty trends with an elevated, discovery-led shopping experience. Through dedicated Beauty Advisors, rotating product features, exclusive Target Circle offers and more, guests can easily explore the most exciting brands and products in beauty for any routine, all with the accessibility, convenience and value that Target guests love.

"When guests shop for beauty, they want to pick up their standbys while also exploring what's new and trending, and Target Beauty Studio is designed with that mix in mind," said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of merchandising, essentials and beauty, Target. "It's an inspiring destination to discover what's new, now and next in beauty — and a powerful example of how our merchandising authority comes to life through an elevated guest experience."

More beauty to discover at Target

For years, guests have turned to Target for beauty essentials, trend-forward products and emerging brands. Target Beauty Studio takes that experience further with a dedicated discovery destination to shop new brands, coveted products and the latest beauty trends. The collection introduces what's new, now and next across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, bath and body and nails. Explore the full list of Target Beauty Studio brands.

Guests will discover:

Curated skincare from sought-after and emerging brands like Clearstem, Eqqualberry , First Aid Beauty and Sunday Riley , including everything from daily skincare must-haves to new, trending ingredients and targeted treatments





from sought-after and emerging brands like , and , including everything from daily skincare must-haves to new, trending ingredients and targeted treatments Innovative haircare including premium treatments, scalp care, heat protection and repair solutions from trusted brands including Bondi Boost, Briogeo, Joico and Nioxin





including premium treatments, scalp care, heat protection and repair solutions from trusted brands including and K-Beauty cosmetics favorites Amuse , Kaja and Rom&nd and top skincare discovery brands Dr.Melaxin , Purito Seoul and Sungboon Editor





, and and top skincare discovery brands , and Global offerings like Mexican beauty brand SARELLY and French nailcare brand Manucurist





like Mexican beauty brand and French nailcare brand Elevated fragrances that go beyond traditional perfumes, featuring award-winning scents from Lake & Skye , and modern body mists from Boy Smells and Smooch





that go beyond traditional perfumes, featuring award-winning scents from , and modern body mists from and Trending styling essentials including Slickhair's finishing oils and luxury accessories from Machete and Slip





including finishing oils and luxury accessories from and Premium suncare from Bask and Dune and self-tanning options from brands like Peta Jane Beauty and Tan-Luxe

More than two-thirds of the brands featured in Target Beauty Studio are new to Target, significantly expanding guests' access to sought-after products and innovations from around the world.

The Target Beauty Studio experience will continue to evolve, bringing guests fresh discoveries and the latest beauty innovations. Together with Target's core beauty assortment, Target Beauty Studio creates a one-stop beauty destination for every routine, from everyday skincare and beauty essentials to prestige favorites and the latest beauty finds.

Designed for discovery and inspiration

Target Beauty Studio is a specialty beauty experience designed to make discovering new products easy and inspiring. Personalized service and recommendations from Beauty Advisors and trend-focused product features help guests confidently explore the latest in beauty. Key experience elements include:

Dedicated Beauty Advisors, in signature Target Beauty Studio uniforms, offering personalized recommendations and product guidance tailored to guests' needs and routines

in signature Target Beauty Studio uniforms, offering personalized recommendations and product guidance tailored to guests' needs and routines Product testing opportunities for select items

for select items A center table anchors the space, serving as a dynamic destination that brings brands to life through interactive storytelling and sampling, starting with Lake & Skye's premium fragrances. The space will evolve several times a year to showcase new brands, collaborations and editorial-inspired moments

anchors the space, serving as a dynamic destination that brings brands to life through interactive storytelling and sampling, starting with Lake & Skye's premium fragrances. The space will evolve several times a year to showcase new brands, collaborations and editorial-inspired moments Rotating product features invite guests to discover the latest must-haves through "Editors' Picks," "Most Loved" and "Standouts of the Season"

invite guests to discover the latest must-haves through "Editors' Picks," "Most Loved" and "Standouts of the Season" A dedicated minis assortment gives guests an easy, affordable way to uncover their next favorite product

Target Circle members will also receive exclusive offers and experiences, creating even more opportunities to engage with the latest trends and products.

On Sept. 26, guests are invited to attend an in-store celebration from 12-4 p.m. local time. The first 100 guests in most Target stores will receive an exclusive Target Circle bonus to shop Target Beauty Studio in store and online, and select stores will offer additional giveaways. Visit Target.com/events for details.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding the Company's beauty strategy are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's results to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation