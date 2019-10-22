Target Making Moves in Sustainability, Bringing Pela Case to Store Shelves Nationally

Trailblazing sustainability brand, Pela brings simple solution to tech accessories

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Target guests can now add 100 percent compostable phone cases to their shopping lists. On October 20, the popular retailer introduced Pela to their shelves and online, offering a simple solution to the staggering amount of plastic waste that is created by traditional tech accessories.

Pela phone cases are a unique blend of plant-based biopolymer mixed with flax shive, an annually renewable waste byproduct of the flax oilseed harvest in Canada. This material is free of phthalates, BPA, cadmium and lead and is verified to meet child safety standards. It has a lower carbon footprint and the manufacturing process has lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional plastics. Target guests can choose from the Seashell and Honey Bee colours for select iPhone cases. They are designed for a slim fit, sleek look that adds almost zero extra bulk to your phone at around 2mm of thickness - which also works well with wireless charging.

"Making our products more easily accessible to our customers and lowering our carbon footprint through retail distribution are high priorities for us," said CEO of Pela, Matt Bertulli, "Having our phone cases at Target is a big step in that direction and we're excited about the partnership."

According to Target's 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report , the company began their in-store and online implementation of their Wellness Product Standards . "We hope to make it easier for guests to access and understand our carefully curated selection of products that are better for you, your family or the planet," said Target Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, Jennifer Silberman. The company also offers sustainable products and solutions that allow families to be their best selves.

Not only will the partnership broaden the reach for Pela, but it also jump starts the conversation that products can be both beautiful and functional without having to harm the planet in the process. "One of our main focuses at Pela is innovation," said Bertulli, "we take great care in the creation of our products and the impact they have on the planet."

Pela has been featured in Forbes, Mashable, NowThis, Bustle and more. Join the global community working to create a waste free future. Every single Pela product purchased is a vote against unnecessary waste. To learn more about Pela visit www.pela.earth

About Pela

Pela was founded in 2011 by environmental consultant, Jeremy Lang after a family vacation to Hawaii. He was shocked to see the level of plastic pollution that was washed up on the shores and decided to come up with a solution. After much research, trial and error, Lang created a material called Flaxstic®, a unique blend of plant-based biopolymer mixed with flax shive, an annually renewable waste byproduct of the flax oilseed harvest in Canada.

Pela's flagship phone case completely breaks down into carbon, water, and organic biomass. Meaning that you can put it into the compost when you're finished with it.

Pela also develops other products made of environmentally sensible materials that educate and inspire a global community of people who are committed to making a positive impact on our planet.

Located in Kelowna, BC. To learn more about Pela's sustainable products visit www.pela.earth

SOURCE Pela