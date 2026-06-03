TARGETPATH APPOINTS GOOGLE AND SALESFORCE ALUM SUEZETTE YASMIN ROBOTHAM AS SENIOR PARTNER & CHIEF PEOPLE EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Robotham Will Lead 'People, Culture and AI' Advisory Focused on Turning Managers into Strategic Leaders of AI Adoption

www.targetpath.com

WILSONVILLE, Ore., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetPath, the leading global consultancy for brand acceleration and organizational scale, has appointed tech executive Suezette Yasmin Robotham as Senior Partner and Chief People Experience Officer. Robotham will lead the newly formed People, Culture, and AI Advisory practice focused on enabling managers to become strategic leaders in AI adoption and organizational effectiveness.

The launch of Robotham's advisory arrives as organizations face growing pressure to deliver measurable results leveraging emerging technologies, while keeping people at the heart of innovation. The practice will help brands maximize AI adoption and effectiveness by training people leaders to think more strategically about implementation, operational risk, and team performance. Built to close the gap between AI investment and AI results, the advisory is designed to ensure people leaders have the strategic capacity required to guide teams through adoption and organizational change.

"As a full-service business accelerator for the past 17 years, TargetPath has helped companies ranging from early-stage companies to global Fortune 500 achieve their potential faster with a higher probability of success. We have seen firsthand that sustaining growth requires internal infrastructure to evolve alongside the business, especially today in a rapidly changing landscape," said Deena Ghazarian, Managing Partner, TargetPath. "Suezette brings exceptional experience building leadership and organizational strategy inside some of the world's most influential technology companies, including Meta, Google, and Salesforce. Her expertise will be invaluable to clients navigating growth, scale, and AI adoption, and we are thrilled to welcome her as Senior Partner and Chief People Experience Officer."

The People, Culture and AI Advisory places leaders and managers at the center of cultural transformation, helping organizations integrate innovations like AI into the way organizations do work every day. Rather than dictating technology strategy from the top or training employees in isolation, the advisory will support organizations in building the leadership fluency, cultural readiness, and operational frameworks that enable people leaders to guide teams through AI implementation and create organizational change driven from within.

Drawing on her expertise in Agentic AI and enterprise leadership, Robotham will also lead the development of a companion HR technology platform designed to support employee onboarding, engagement, and retention through AI-powered tools and agents that create more personalized and connected employee experiences.

"AI is accelerating the pace at which companies need to evolve," said Robotham. "However, technology alone does not create scale. Sustainable growth requires talented people and a culture strong enough to support innovation and adaptability. Organizations need systems, processes, executive alignment, and strategic vision capable of supporting growth, AI adoption, and long-term enterprise value. I'm excited to bring the lessons and systems built inside some of the world's most influential technology companies to the next generation of category-defining businesses."

Robotham has spent two decades designing the leadership, talent, and culture systems that high-performing organizations rely on, including leadership roles across Salesforce, Google, Meta, and Gartner. Her work has included building executive pipelines, succession frameworks, recruiting programs, and multimillion-dollar partnerships at Fortune 500 scale across the globe. At Salesforce, Robotham designed and led the organization's Executive Recruiting programmatic strategy, and she served in a coveted international rotation leading the EMEA DEI Strategy across 19 countries and was certified as a Salesforce AgentBlazer Innovator focused on emerging AI technologies. She began her career in education reform at Teach For America and The New Teacher Project, where her belief that systems should serve people, not the other way around, first took shape. Robotham is also the author of the bestselling self-help book Beyond Titles: Fearlessly Leading as Your Authentic Self, which reached #1 on Amazon. Robotham holds an M.S. in Urban Policy Studies from Georgia State University and a B.S. in Human Resource Development from the University of Florida, where she is a Hall of Fame inductee and former member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.

About TargetPath

Founded in 2009, TargetPath is a strategic growth consultancy that helps brands accelerate market success through a combination of strategy, execution, and operational expertise. Led by experienced industry operators, the company brings a hands-on, results-driven approach to every client engagement.

TargetPath partners with consumer and commercial brands across sales, marketing, product, operations, and finance,to support scalable growth and long-term business development. The team has worked with both emerging and established companies across a range of industries, helping organizations build brands, expand distribution, strengthen market positioning, optimize supply chain, and navigate key growth opportunities.

SOURCE TargetPath