Tasaca Introduces T500 Pro, Bringing Professional Off-Road Performance to an Accessible Price Point

SAN DIEGO and MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA , Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-road brand Tasaca has recently unveiled the new T500 Pro, an electric dirt bike designed to make professional-grade performance more attainable. Combining the brand's proprietary technologies with premium hardware, the T500 Pro delivers the power, capability, and control expected from high-performance electric dirt bikes while remaining priced below USD 2,000.

Tasaca T500 Pro Electric Dirt Bike

"After the launch of V58, we saw an overwhelming amount of feedback on YouTube. One request kept coming up: can you make a more powerful version? The T500 Pro is our answer. It's a truly professional off-road electric motorcycle that delivers real trail performance—all for under US$2,000," said Clyde S., CEO of Tasaca.

At the heart of the T500 Pro is a 6,500W peak mid-drive motor capable of producing up to 365 Nm of torque. Unlike conventional round-wire motors commonly found in entry-level electric dirt bikes, Tasaca adopts a flat-wire motor design that delivers higher energy conversion efficiency and improved heat dissipation. The result is stronger and more consistent power delivery when tackling steep climbs, loose sand, mud, and other challenging terrain where lower-powered electric off-road models often struggle. The T500 Pro is capable of climbing gradients of up to 45 degrees while reaching a top speed of 55 mph, providing the power needed for demanding off-road riding and obstacle recovery.

Powering the drivetrain is a 60V 27Ah high-capacity battery engineered to reduce range anxiety during high-output riding sessions. Frequent charging interruptions can limit time spent on the trail, particularly during extended off-road adventures. With an official riding range of 55 to 60 miles, the T500 Pro is built to support full-day trail exploration and closed-course riding with fewer charging stops.

The chassis is equipped with a 17-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel paired with off-road anti-slip tires. This wheel configuration improves ground clearance and obstacle-crossing capability while delivering stronger traction on loose surfaces such as gravel, mud, and unpaved trails. Compared with conventional wheel setups designed primarily for smoother terrain, the combination enhances stability and adaptability across a wider variety of riding conditions.

"At the heart of our innovation strategy is a commitment to making every ride more enjoyable and accessible," said Clyde. "The T500 Pro represents our newest breakthrough in off-road riding, bringing together powerful performance, exceptional durability, and cutting-edge electronic control technology. With Fardriver's five-level adjustable control system, riders from beginners to experienced enthusiasts can tailor the riding experience to their needs and enjoy greater confidence, control, and excitement on every adventure."

To further optimize riding performance, the T500 Pro incorporates a Fardriver controller, enabling precise adjustment across five riding modes. Each mode is calibrated with its own torque output, top speed, and energy consumption profile, allowing the dirt bike to better accommodate different terrains, riding styles, and rider experience levels. The system provides greater flexibility for both younger riders and more experienced enthusiasts seeking performance tailored to specific environments.

The T500 Pro also places strong emphasis on accessibility and control. Weighing just 146.08 lb, the dirt bike is significantly easier to handle than many conventional gasoline-powered dirt bikes. A low 29-inch seat height allows riders between 4.6 and 6.5 feet tall to place their feet on the ground more comfortably, increasing confidence during starts, stops, and technical maneuvers. Despite its lightweight construction, the dirt bike supports a maximum load capacity of 353 lb, making it suitable for a broad range of riders.

For riders with limited budgets who still expect high top speeds, manageable handling, and a confidence-inspiring riding position, the T500 Pro offers a compelling balance of performance, practicality, and value.

For more information about T500 Pro, please visit: https://tasacasport.com/products/t500-pro-electric-dirt-bike.

About Tasaca

In a world built for comfort, Tasaca was built for challenge. The brand focuses on delivering real power, precise control, and the freedom to ride beyond paved roads. With instant torque, stability across unpredictable terrain, and the quiet operation of electric power, Tasaca motorcycles are engineered for riders ready to push their limits. Visit https://tasacasport.com for more information.

SOURCE Tasaca