Task Force Dagger Foundation Recognizes TracFone Support For Special Operations Service Members

Charles "Keith" David, managing director, Task Force Dagger Foundation said: "We respond to immediate needs that are short fuse and critical in nature. When we receive a request for assistance, we respond within two hours or less to get the needed support into the hands of the service member and his or her family. The needs that are covered are so varied that they are hard to describe and include everything from flights, lodging, rental cars, and other items too numerous to describe. If it is requested by the Command, then is is a verified need and we take action. TracFone deserves recognition for agreeing to step up and help those who have served our nation."

Under the federal Lifeline program, the SafeLink Wireless service provided by TracFone reaches hundreds of thousands of the more than one million veterans now enrolled in the Lifeline program. TracFone is among the many consumer, senior, and military support voices today opposing a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposal that would end Lifeline service for up to 1.3 million vets.

Where will the TracFone money provided to the Task Force Dagger Foundation go?

The nonprofit provides programs and service in three major areas:

TFDF assists Special Operations Forces (SOF) personnel and their families with care and treatment focusing on how to heal the person versus treatment where providing prescription medication is the answer. TFDF works with various organizations on ways to treat Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and to reduce the number of veteran suicides.





- TFDF assists Special Operations Forces (SOF) personnel and their families with care and treatment focusing on how to heal the person versus treatment where providing prescription medication is the answer. TFDF works with various organizations on ways to treat Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and to reduce the number of veteran suicides. Rehabilitative Therapy Events – TFDF sponsors activities that foster a sense of well-being, offer encouragement, and assist the service member's rehabilitation and recovery from wounds and injuries sustained while serving our country.

