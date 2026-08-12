Tasman Therapeutics Announces Strategic Partnership with Osmind to Advance R-107 for Depressive Disorders

Collaboration will leverage Osmind's real-world evidence platform and national clinical network to support Tasman's pivotal Phase 3 ROCKET program, launch readiness , and growth.





R-107 is an investigational oral extended-release ketamine product designed for at-home administration for difficult to treat depressive disorders.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasman Therapeutics today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Osmind, the market leader in technology and real-world evidence for psychiatry, to support its R-107 Ketamine program. The partnership will support Tasman's ROCKET Phase 3 pivotal program and lay the groundwork for a highly differentiated technology and data-enabled commercialization strategy for R-107's potential future launch.

Osmind powers the largest network of independent psychiatry practices in the United States that offer next-generation treatments for treatment-resistant depression, including intravenous ketamine, intranasal esketamine, and other related therapies. Through its proprietary electronic health record and artificial intelligence platform, Osmind has built the world's largest real-world dataset of patients treated with rapid-acting psychopharmacologic drugs, positioning it as the leading research and commercial partner for companies developing novel treatments in this therapeutic class.

In the near term, Tasman will leverage Osmind's real-world data and clinical network to support the design and execution of the ROCKET Phase 3 program and pipeline expansion. This includes helping optimize trial design, safety characterization, and regulatory strategy, as well as clinical trial site identification and awareness support across Osmind's national network of interventional psychiatry practices.

Looking ahead to R-107's potential approval and launch, Osmind will accelerate Tasman's commercialization through unique, technology-enabled infrastructure optimized with data and artificial intelligence for patient care and compliance. This differentiated approach will encompass longitudinal evidence generation, a consumer-facing patient app, a longitudinal data registry, and a clinician network model supporting both in-person and at-home care.

"As we advance R-107 through Phase 3 and toward what we believe can be the first and only oral, at-home monotherapy for treatment-resistant depression, having a strategic partner with Osmind's data, technology footprint, clinical network, and operational and artificial intelligence expertise gives us a meaningful advantage – both in how we execute our trials and in how we think about safely bringing R-107 to patients at scale in a truly innovative way," said Dan Browne, CEO of Tasman Therapeutics.

"Tasman is developing what we believe will become one of the most important new treatments in psychiatry. An oral, effective, safe, at-home treatment option for depression would be exactly the kind of innovation patients need," said Jimmy Qian, Co-founder and President of Osmind. "We've spent years building the infrastructure, technology, datasets, and clinical relationships that sit at the center of the treatment landscape for rapid-acting psychopharmacologic drugs. We look forward to leveraging these assets to support Tasman through Phase 3 today to the technology and care delivery model that will define how patients experience R-107 tomorrow."

About R-107

R-107 is an investigational, Phase 3, extended-release oral ketamine tablet being developed as a monotherapy for treatment-resistant depression. R-107 has been studied clinically in Phase 2 and long-term, open-label safety trials in Australia and New Zealand since 2021. In Tasman's BEDROC Phase 2 study, published in Nature Medicine, R-107 demonstrated a rapid onset and durable, statistically significant improvement in TRD symptoms compared to placebo, with a differentiated tolerability profile designed to enable safe self-administration at home. Tasman's pivotal Phase 3 ROCKET program is underway, with topline data anticipated in 2027.

About Tasman Therapeutics

Tasman Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and U.S. affiliate of Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., New Zealand's largest pharmaceutical company, developing novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders. Tasman's lead candidate, R-107, is an extended-release oral ketamine tablet in Phase 3 development for treatment-resistant depression. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tasman is led by an experienced team with a track record of bringing first-in-class treatments to market. For more information, visit www.tasmantherapeutics.com.

About Osmind

Osmind is a public benefit corporation advancing psychiatry through technology, services, and real-world evidence to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients in need. Osmind's psychiatry-tailored software and services, used by leading psychiatry practices across the U.S., help improve patient outcomes while driving practice success. Osmind's network of over 1,000 practices comprises the country's largest network of interventional psychiatry practices. Osmind's practice network, point-of-care software, and real-world data support life sciences companies in developing and scaling access to cutting-edge treatments. Learn more at osmind.org.

Media Contact

Olivia McHugh, [email protected]

Investor Contact

Alana Del Brocco, [email protected]

SOURCE Tasman Therapeutics