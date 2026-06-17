TASTE OF HOME LAUNCHES THE GREAT AMERICAN SANDWICH SHOW, A NEW ORIGINAL SERIES FOR YOUTUBE

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home, the community-driven food and entertaining destination from Trusted Media Brands, today launched The Great American Sandwich Show, a new YouTube-first series that blends culinary creativity, celebrity guests and authentic conversations. Hosted by award-winning comedian, writer and chef Lindsay Ames, the series invites stars into the kitchen to recreate their all-time favorite sandwiches. In each episode, Ames puts her own spin on the signature dish alongside the guest, and while the duos chop, toast and stack their creations, conversations unfold organically through personal stories, natural banter and quick-fire questions.

Taste of Home Launches The Great American Sandwich Show

"Everyone can make a sandwich, and every sandwich has a story. That's why this is the first celebrity-driven YouTube original from Taste of Home. It's relatable, real and hilarious," said Eric Gillin, Chief Brand Officer of Trusted Media Brands.

The premiere episode is now live on YouTube and features Top Chef alum, two-time Emmy-nominated host and bestselling author Kristen Kish making her version of the classic Italian sub. Additional confirmed guests for the season include Joel Kim Booster, Russell Dickerson and Aisha Tyler, among others.

The Great American Sandwich Show will roll out bi-weekly on Taste of Home's YouTube channel, across social media and on tasteofhome.com.

The new series expands Trusted Media Brands' growing slate of original content designed to entertain, inspire and connect with audiences in culturally-relevant ways.

About Trusted Media Brands

Trusted Media Brands (TMB) is a community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans-- sparking curiosity, fueling laughter, and inspiring people to build community. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com.

About Taste of Home

Taste of Home is a leading food and lifestyle brand rooted in community, serving as a trusted partner to home cooks across the U.S. with approachable, reliable recipes and cooking inspiration. We speak to the suburbs and small cities of America, where our audience uses food to bring family together and foster connection—one dish, one story, at a time. Through our Milwaukee-based Test Kitchen, our commitment to real people, and our signature community-led franchises, we make home cooking feel doable and deeply meaningful for every generation.

SOURCE Taste of Home