TAT Technologies Added to Russell 2000® Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions and services to the Commercial and Defense Aerospace industries, today announced that it has been added as a member of the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "Our addition to the Russell 2000® Index represents a major milestone for our capital markets presence and a highly meaningful development for our shareholders. We expect that joining these widely recognized benchmarks will substantially expand our visibility within the global investment community, broaden our institutional shareholder base, and enhance trading liquidity to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

About TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT is a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. TAT operates four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its subsidiary, Limco Airepair Inc.; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC (mainly Auxiliary Power Units and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated and preliminary financial results and business activity for Q2 2026 and full year 2026 and expectations of the Company regarding the existing supply chain challenges. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, as a result of the war in the Middle East and related hostilities. In addition, the preliminary results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to the Company. While the Company believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that the Company ultimately reports in its Q1 2026 earnings release. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Eran Yunger

Director IR

Tel : +1-980-451-1115

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd