TaxRock and FactorEvo Bring Real-Time IRS Signals to Transportation Factoring

Factors no longer need to choose between funding fast and funding safely. By combining FactorEvo's AI-native operating system with TaxRock's AI-driven IRS intelligence platform, factors gain continuous visibility into IRS risk, transforming a point-in-time review into an always-on signal that protects the portfolio long after funding.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxRock and FactorEvo today announced a partnership that gives factors continuous, real-time intelligence on a client's IRS standing. Now integrated into FactorEvo, the AI-native operating system for specialty finance, TaxRock signals the moment a client's IRS status changes, turning a one-time check at funding into ongoing visibility for the life of the relationship.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how factoring manages risk. For years, credit decisions have relied on documents, credit reports, and periodic checks. As fraud and financial distress move faster, that approach leaves gaps where exposure can build unseen. A growing view in the industry, captured in FactorEvo founder Robert Vasquez's book Signals: The Doctrine of Transportation Factoring, holds that the firms that thrive will be the ones that verify truth faster than everyone else, using data and intelligent systems to surface meaningful signals across the funding lifecycle.

IRS exposure is one of those signals, and one of the hardest to see in time. It is often a small part of a credit decision, yet it can undo an otherwise sound deal on its own. Because a federal tax lien can take priority over a factor's claim on the receivables it has funded, a single change in a client's tax status can put a portfolio at risk. TaxRock's AI surfaces this activity as a continuous signal, closing a gap that periodic checks leave open.

"Factoring is becoming a discipline of signals. The firms that win will be the ones that verify truth faster than everyone else," said Robert Vasquez, Founder & CEO of FactorEvo. "TaxRock adds a signal our network did not have before, putting real-time IRS intelligence into the moment of funding and every moment after."

For factors on FactorEvo, the integration monitors each client's tax activity from the first funding decision onward, surfacing changes as they happen without adding manual work. The result is a faster path to approval on sound deals and earlier warning on the ones that begin to turn.

"IRS exposure is one of the easiest risks in factoring to overlook, and one of the most costly to miss," said Ron Jost, Founder & CEO of TaxRock. "We built TaxRock to close that gap by transforming complex IRS data into actionable intelligence. Inside FactorEvo, IRS risk is a real-time signal that reflects where a client stands today, and the moment IRS exposure changes."

The partnership reflects where specialty finance is heading. As platforms automate the mechanics of funding, the advantage shifts to the speed and quality of the signals behind each decision. The integration is available now to factoring companies across the FactorEvo network.

To see the integration in action, factoring companies can request a walkthrough at www.taxrock.com or www.factorevo.com.

About FactorEvo

FactorEvo is an AI-native operating system for transportation and specialty finance. Built from the ground up on event-driven architecture, it automates the funding lifecycle and connects funders, carriers, and capital sources in real time across transportation factoring.

About TaxRock

TaxRock is a U.S.-based AI-driven intelligence platform focused on tax authority risk management and compliance infrastructure. The company serves accounting firms, payroll providers, factors, lenders, and other organizations with recurring exposure to IRS oversight.

Media Contact

Shay Norbury

TaxRock

[email protected] | www.taxrock.com

SOURCE TaxRock