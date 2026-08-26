TBLA Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Taboola.com Ltd. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: A securities class action alleges Taboola.com Ltd. overstated the value of its publisher relationships and the durability of "accelerated growth," while allegedly omitting that it would have to aggressively exit low-quality publishers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

TBLA shares fell $1.45 per share, or 27.41%, closing at $3.84 on August 5, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. Full year 2026 revenue guidance was cut by $91 million at the midpoint and gross profit guidance by $10 million. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 20, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that accumulated TBLA positions after the May 6, 2026 first quarter release may hold the largest documented losses in the class. The pleading asserts that positive representations about advertiser success and accelerated growth lacked a reasonable basis while publisher-quality headwinds were building.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

As averred in the complaint, the reported value of definite-lived publisher relationship intangibles was allegedly overstated during the Class Period. Fiduciaries with block positions frequently evaluate whether monitoring and recovery obligations warrant a lead plaintiff application.

Position-level review of TBLA purchases between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026

Loss calculation across separately managed accounts, funds, and commingled vehicles

Assessment of whether documented losses support a lead plaintiff application

Evaluation of claims-filing procedures for absent class members

Documentation practices supporting fiduciary monitoring of securities litigation

No upfront cost for an initial trading-record review

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and funds holding sizable Taboola positions during the Class Period may wish to review whether the alleged overstatement of publisher relationship value affected their portfolios. Court-appointed lead plaintiffs help shape how these cases are prosecuted." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TBLA Lawsuit

Q: How much did TBLA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.41%, a decline of $1.45 per share, after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $476.8 million below guidance, cut full year 2026 guidance, and disclosed it was aggressively exiting low-quality publisher relationships. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TBLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Taboola.com Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding an increase in low-quality publishers, the resulting need to aggressively exit those relationships, and the overstated value of its publisher relationships during the Class Period. When the Q2 2026 miss and guidance cut were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the TBLA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Taboola.com Ltd. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts generally appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before October 20, 2026 to evaluate lead plaintiff options.

Q: What do TBLA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my TBLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP