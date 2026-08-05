TC Investment Holdings Announces Gibsons Restaurant Group of Chicago to Open at 414 Union Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Investment Holdings today announced that they have secured a lease to bring in a premier restaurant concept from the renowned Gibsons Restaurant Group to downtown Nashville's historic 414 Union Street development. Their flagship location, Chicago's iconic Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse on Rush Street opened in 1989 and remains one of the most sought after dining destinations in the country. The new restaurant will occupy the 1st floor anchor of the landmark 414 Union Building and is expected to become one of the premier dining destinations in the Southeast.

Rendering of the new Gibsons Restaurant Group concept planned for the ground floor of 414 Union Street in downtown Nashville. The restaurant is expected to open in spring 2028. Courtesy of TC Investment Holdings and Gibsons Restaurant Group.

Joe Field, President of Real Estate Development & Partner, TC Investment Holdings

"The addition of Gibsons is a transformational step in the continued revitalization of the historic 414 Union Building and downtown Nashville. We believe Gibsons will become an iconic dining destination and a cornerstone tenant that helps define the next chapter of this historic property"

Steve Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer, Gibsons Restaurant Group

"The Gibsons Restaurant Group has been scouting Nashville for several years. After a long search, we found the perfect combination of history, character, and location at 414 Union Street for our flagship Tennessee restaurant. We can't wait to bring the Gibsons experience to Music City."

Jon Field, President of Construction & Development and Partner, TC Investment Holdings "Landing Gibsons represents a defining milestone for the redevelopment of 414 Union

Street and our long-term vision for downtown Nashville. From a construction and development standpoint, Gibsons brings an iconic brand that will help transform this historic property into one of the city's premier mixed-use destinations."

Widely recognized as one of America's premier steakhouse brands, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse of Chicago has earned national acclaim for its exceptional USDA Prime Angus beef, legendary hospitality, and world-class service. In 2025, Gibsons was ranked among the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, an international distinction recognizing excellence in quality, wine programming, and the overall dining experience. Consistently ranked by Restaurant Business as one of the nation's highest-grossing independent restaurants, Gibsons continues to define leadership and longevity in the industry. The brand's iconic status was further cemented in 2026 by The Infatuation, which named it one of Chicago's essential steakhouses. Honored by Wine Spectator for its outstanding wine program and named to Robb Report's prestigious list of the Top 50 Steakhouses in America, Gibsons' arrival in Nashville marks a significant milestone for the city's culinary landscape, bringing an unprecedented level of nationally recognized steakhouse distinction to Music City for the first time.

Set to open in Spring 2028, the introduction of Gibsons to 414 Union represents more than the arrival of a world-class steakhouse - it marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of downtown Nashville's historic office towers.

As the first major step in the revitalization of 414 Union as a mixed-use live/work/dine/shop community, Gibsons will help transform the property into a vibrant destination that blends hospitality, dining, business, and lifestyle in the heart of the city. This investment signals a renewed vision for the building, creating an elevated experience for tenants, visitors, and the surrounding downtown community.

Restaurant Highlights

Signature Gibsons Prime Angus steaks and chops

Fresh seafood and raw bar selections

Extensive wine and bourbon program

Private dining and event spaces

Elevated outdoor dining opportunities

Classic Gibsons hospitality standards

More than 150 jobs expected to be created

ABOUT GIBSONS RESTAURANT GROUP

Gibsons Restaurant Group (GRG) began in 1989 with the founding of Chicago's iconic Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse on Rush Street. With the core philosophy of providing the best hospitality, quality and value to its customers, Gibsons quickly became one of the top restaurants in Chicago. Today, GRG operates several distinguished concepts, including Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House, LUXBAR, Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar, Gibsons Italia and The BOATHOUSE. Several GRG restaurants are in the top 100 highest-grossing in the United States, according to Restaurant Business. Gibsons launched its online retail shop (gibsonssteak.com) in 2020, selling steaks, chops and seafood nationwide. In addition, GRG manages premier independent restaurants including RL Restaurant in Chicago on behalf of Ralph Lauren, and Hugo's Frog Bar & Chop House on behalf of Rivers Casino. In partnership with José Andrés Group, GRG has recently opened Bazaar Meat and Bar Mar in Chicago. All locations owned or operated by Gibsons Restaurant Group embody its core philosophy, which has contributed to its continued growth and success.

GIBSONS RESTAURANT GROUP MEDIA CONTACT

Abby Baine Dunn

(312) 587-0575

[email protected]

TC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE TC Investment Holdings