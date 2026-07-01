TCBY® Celebrates 45 Years of Sweet Connections Over The Country's Best Yogurt

The original frozen yogurt brand celebrates 45 years with anniversary-themed experiences, special promotions and a summer long-celebration of the brand's legacy

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCBY®, one of the nation's original and most iconic frozen yogurt brands, is celebrating 45 years of serving delicious frozen yogurt and creating meaningful moments for families, friends and communities across the country. As part of the celebration, TCBY will feature special flavors and promotions all summer long, honoring the brand's legacy as America's favorite community gathering place.

Founded in 1981, TCBY helped introduce frozen yogurt across America and has spent more than four decades bringing people together over a shared treat. To mark the milestone anniversary, the brand is launching a summer-long celebration featuring retro-inspired in-store décor, throwback branding, special flavors and anniversary activations to pay tribute to the decade that started it all. Throughout July and August, loyalty members will have access to exclusive limited time offers and promotions. The brand will also host a social media sweepstakes on Facebook and Instagram, giving fans the chance to win limited-edition 45th anniversary prize packs. On Tuesday, August 4th, guests can join the celebration with a birthday BOGO offer, receiving 45 percent off their second purchase of equal or lesser value all day long.

Centered around the theme, "The Original Social Network," the anniversary campaign celebrates what TCBY has always represented: community, connection, quality, and real-life shared experiences. The campaign highlights how TCBY continues to serve as the ultimate hub for genuine connection, inviting guests to "come together" and create new memories over their favorite swirls.

"While a lot has changed since 1981, the joy of celebrating life's big and little moments with the ones who matter the most hasn't," said Rich Screnci, Executive Director of Famous Brands International. "For 45 years, TCBY has been more than a place to enjoy frozen yogurt. We've been a place where friends meet after school, families celebrate milestones, first dates happen, and lifelong memories are made. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate those moments and thank the guests, franchisees, and communities who have been part of our story."

TCBY will commemorate its 45th anniversary by sharing stories from longtime franchisees, team members and guests whose lives have been intertwined with the brand's history. As part of the celebration, select guests who have shared their TCBY memories with the brand over the years will receive surprise 45th anniversary swag packages as a thank-you for being part of the journey. The celebration will also highlight the evolution of TCBY over the decades while honoring the values that have remained constant since day one: quality products, welcoming environments, and meaningful human connection.

TCBY offers a wide variety of frozen yogurt flavors and treats, catering to all tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can enjoy over 50 soft serve flavors and 16 hand-scooped yogurt varieties, including dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free options. With over 35 toppings ranging from candies and desserts to fresh fruits, nuts and sauces, customers can fully customize their frozen treats. Select stores offer a selection of frozen desserts, including milkshakes, parfaits, sundaes, cakes, pies, chillers, sorbet fizz and more.

As TCBY looks toward the future, the brand remains committed to delivering the frozen yogurt experience that made it a household name while continuing to create new memories for generations to come.

For more information about TCBY, visit TCBY.com. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow TCBY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For details on TCBY franchising opportunities, visit TCBYFranchise.com.

About TCBY®

TCBY® is the original and most recognized frozen yogurt brand, known for leading the industry in nutrition, taste, and product quality. With more than 45 years of experience, TCBY has played a pivotal role in shaping and growing the frozen yogurt category. TCBY currently has more than 125 franchised locations worldwide and offers a broad product lineup, including low-fat, fat-free, and no sugar added soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt options. The brand was the first to introduce Greek Frozen Yogurt and, in 2011, launched its proprietary "Super Froyo" classification, representing TCBY's most nutritious frozen yogurt blends.

About Famous Brands International

Famous Brands International is the international franchising business for globally renowned brands TCBY® and Mrs. Fields®. With more than 275 franchised locations worldwide serving millions of loyal customers, it maintains a strong presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, China, Morocco, Panama, Taiwan, Qatar and the Bahamas. Famous Brands International leverages these iconic brands to accelerate franchise expansion, deepen customer loyalty, and unlock new growth opportunities across established and emerging markets globally. For more information, visit famousbrandsintl.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Mazzola | Tidehouse

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954-893-9150

SOURCE TCBY