TCL Giving Away $1M in 98" TVs Following 99-Yard Touchdown During Inaugural NFL Black Friday Game

News provided by

TCL North America

28 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

Leading Electronics Brand Awards Big Screen TVs to Sweepstakes Entrants in "Ultimate Gameday Upgrade"

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®'s $1,000,000 prize – the largest purse in its Ultimate Gameday Upgrade sweepstakes – was officially unlocked in the inaugural NFL Black Friday game last week, when Miami's Jevon Holland recorded a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half. TCL's promotion will distribute 98" TVs to winners pulled from the pool of submissions entered prior to the game.

The award is part of TCL's season-long campaign that unlocks big screen TVs for consumers when a specific in-game scenario takes place. For the week 12 game, a player from either team had to score a 98+ yard touchdown to trigger the prize payout of 98" TVs to 84 randomly selected winners.

"We are thrilled to see a big play result in big screens for the lucky winners who will receive our premium 98" QM8 TV," said Andy Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, TCL. "Black Friday is all about extreme shoppers, crowded stores, and unheard-of deals. This year, the NFL added further excitement to the traditional shopping day with its first-ever Black Friday game. So, it's only fitting that as the Official TV Partner of the NFL we tied the two together in a huge, unprecedented way by offering up $1 million in big screen TVs."

Consumers can continue to enter the TCL Ultimate Gameday Upgrade promotion for their chance to win big screen TVs through the end of the NFL season at TCL.com, including the 98" QM8.

As the number one brand in 98" TVs globally, and number two best-selling TV brand in the U.S., TCL is redefining home entertainment with extra-large, feature-packed televisions that can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast. Its unique range of 98" TVs deliver premium performance powered by advanced technology, providing the best possible combination of quality, technology, and value. From the popular 98" S5, to the top-of-the-line award-winning 98" QM8 that is being given away as part of this promotion, TCL is leading the way in making big screens more affordable and achievable.

About TCL
TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America

Also from this source

TCL Changes the Game as the Official TV and Sound Bar of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III

TCL Changes the Game as the Official TV and Sound Bar of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III

TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, returns as the Official TV of Call of Duty®, one of the...
TCL Introduces 2023 TV Models with Fire TV

TCL Introduces 2023 TV Models with Fire TV

TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, today announced pricing and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Television

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.