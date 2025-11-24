TCL Launches Massive Black Friday Deals Across Home Theater and Mobile Devices

Big Savings Arrive Early on Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, unveiled its Black Friday deals, delivering sweeping discounts across its award-winning QLED and Mini LED TVs as well as mobile devices. With deals now live on Amazon, TCL is giving consumers unprecedented access to premium televisions, tablets, and smartphones at new low holiday prices.

This year's Black Friday lineup reflects TCL's commitment to delivering cutting-edge performance at exceptional value. Whether customers are building a big-screen home theater, upgrading to a more immersive display, or seeking mobile devices that combine productivity and comfort, TCL's lineup offers industry-leading features at holiday-friendly prices.

Featured TCL TV Models – up to 64% off MSRP:

TCL's Black Friday TV lineup spans high-performance options at nearly every budget, offering some of the strongest value propositions in the premium television category:

TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED TV : Up to 64% off this brilliant Mini LED display with vibrant QLED color for stunning clarity and contrast at an unbeatable value.

: Up to 64% off this brilliant Mini LED display with vibrant QLED color for stunning clarity and contrast at an unbeatable value. TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV : Save up to $10,000 on this model, featuring stunning brightness, rich contrast, and a glare-reducing screen that delivers a bold, cinematic picture in any room.

: Save up to $10,000 on this model, featuring stunning brightness, rich contrast, and a glare-reducing screen that delivers a bold, cinematic picture in any room. TCL QM9K QD-Mini LED TV: Save up to $2,000 on TCL's flagship Mini LED, offering extreme brightness, precision dimming, and theater-grade color with Google Gemini for smarter, conversational assistance and effortless content discovery.

Featured NXTPAPER Mobile Products:

TCL is offering some of its deepest mobile discounts, with major price reductions across its acclaimed NXTPAPER lineup. These devices are engineered for long-lasting comfort, productivity, and entertainment on the go:

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 Tablet : Save 38% off MSRP on this lightweight, portable tablet with the latest NXTPAPER 4.0 display, offering an anti-glare, paper-like screen ideal for reading, writing, and everyday entertainment.

: Save 38% off MSRP on this lightweight, portable tablet with the latest NXTPAPER 4.0 display, offering an anti-glare, paper-like screen ideal for reading, writing, and everyday entertainment. TCL NXTPAPER 14 Table t: On sale for just $299.99, this larger, immersive NXTPAPER display delivers comfort and versatility, providing a spacious, eye-friendly screen perfect for multitasking, creativity, and extended viewing.

t: On sale for just $299.99, this larger, immersive NXTPAPER display delivers comfort and versatility, providing a spacious, eye-friendly screen perfect for multitasking, creativity, and extended viewing. TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER Smartphone: Starting at $169.99, this 5G-enabled smartphone features a full-color NXTPAPER display that reduces eye strain, delivering vibrant visuals and comfortable all-day viewing for reading, streaming, and entertainment.

Some of the Great TCL Deals Include:

Product Model / Size(s) Deal Price (USD) TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED TV 55", 65", 75", 85", 98" $399.99, $499.99, $699.99,

$999.99, $1,699.99 TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV 55", 65", 75", 98", 115" $599.99, $799.99, $999.99,

$1,999.99, $9,999.99 TCL QM8K QD-Mini LED TV 65", 75", 85", 98" $899.99, $1,399.99,

$1,799.99, $2,999.99 TCL QM9K QD-Mini LED TV 65", 75", 85", 98" $1,499.99, $1,999.99,

$2,499.99, $3,999.99 TCL X11K QD-Mini LED TV 85", 98" $3,499.99, $4,999.99 TCL QM891G QLED 4K TV 115" $14,999.99 TCL A300W NXTVISION TV 55", 65", 75", 85" $699.99, $799.99, $1,299.99,

$1,999.99 TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER

Smartphone 128GB, 256GB $169.99, $199.99 TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2

Tablet (+ Pen & Case) 64GB, 128GB $159.99, $179.99 TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

Tablet 256GB $249.99 TCL NXTPAPER 14 Tablet 256GB $299.99

