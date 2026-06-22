TCL Playcube Evolves: Powered by Gemini AI, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Interaction for Portable Projectors

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL today announced its portable smart projector, Playcube, will integrate Google's Gemini AI, merging portable large-screen technology with generative AI to evolve from a take-anywhere projector into an intelligent home entertainment hub.

TCL PlayCube Meet Gemini AI on a Mini Projector

Playcube delivers 750 lumens, a 0.33-inch DMD chip for sharp clarity, and a 66Wh battery for up to three hours of playback. Its palm-sized cube with 360° rotation projects onto any surface. Combined with Immersive Color technology for lifelike visuals, Playcube already brings flexible big-screen experiences. Now, adding Gemini AI brings a suite of features letting users Ask, Learn, Brief and Create, with a richer layer of intelligence.

Find What You Want, Naturally

The new Ask mode lets you speak naturally and Playcube grasps your intent, balances family tastes, and delivers recommendations. Ask "What happened in the last episode?" and an instant recap appears, pulling you right back into the story.

Project Your Curiosity

Through Learn, Gemini turns knowledge exploration into rich visuals. AI-generates diagrams and immersive images that fill walls and ceilings, transforming the big screen display area into deep dives of complex topics with narrated overviews.

Briefs curates existing content, from sports highlights to news summaries, simply ask for the latest update on your favorite subject or team and clips fill the wall. Browse YouTube Shorts directly on the home screen for big-screen immersion.

Paint with Your Imagination

In Create mode, describe a scene from your own imagination and Gemini AI instantly generates custom visuals projected onto any surface. With Veo video generation, bring photos to life: animate old photos, or display users' art in vibrant full color.

Gemini AI experiences will roll out to TCL Playcube, starting today. TCL will continue working with Google to bring dynamic features to displays across the portfolio.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

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SOURCE TCL Communication