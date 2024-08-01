TCL Rolls Out the Red Carpet for 115" TCL TV Owners, Providing Premium Experiences with its Most Premium Model

Top Electronics Brand and Official TV of the NFL Pairs Biggest Screen

with Unique Offerings, Including Tickets to the Super Bowl

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced the launch of its unique 115" Experience More Promotion for the first 115 buyers of the brand's biggest and brightest television. After changing the paradigm in ultra large TV, TCL continues to lead the space with an industry-first mega 115" screen size, which is the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV. Through the 115" Experience More Promotion, initial owners of the all-new Q Class QM89 TCL TV will make up the exclusive Club 115 with the option of attending Super Bowl LIX, from an official partner of the NFL.

TCL Launches 115" Experience More Promotion and Exclusive Club 115.

Starting today, consumers who purchase TCL's 115" QM89 TV model can choose from several premium offers. Owners simply visit the 115" Experience More site to register their new television and select specially curated high-value experiences, including a coveted trip to the Super Bowl.

"Having just added the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV to our award-winning lineup, TCL is bringing consumers ultimate immersion both at home and in-person through the Experience More program. Leveraging the brand's unique partnerships, we're able to provide premium experiences in sports, gaming and cinema," said Andy Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, TCL. "No matter what you watch, from football to comedies, any content on our 115" QM89 TV will be truly immersive so we want to offer Club 115 members access to that same range of live entertainment. An unprecedented move to celebrate the launch of our largest television - another industry-first TCL product that is truly second to none."

TCL's 115" Experience More Promotion will feature the following options:

Super Bowl LIX - ticket to Super Bowl, plus unique experiences with other Club 115 members in New Orleans, LA

Movie Premiere - airfare and hotel stay for Club 115 member and guest to attend a movie premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA

Chargers Game - airfare and hotel stay for Club 115 member and guest to watch the Los Angeles Chargers play from TCL's suite at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Concert - airfare and hotel stay for Club 115 member and guest to watch a concert from TCL's suite at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Call of Duty Studio Tour - airfare and hotel stay for Club 115 member and guest to get a behind the scenes studio tour from the creators of Call of Duty's latest game in Los Angeles, CA

Consumer Electronics Show – airfare and hotel stay for Club 115 member and guest to attend CES, with access to TCL's CES party and special sessions in the TCL booth with VIPs and celebrities in Las Vegas, NV

Taking the home entertainment experience to a whole new level, TCL's QM89 has already garnered industry accolades and praise from top-tier media outlets including CNET and Digital Trends, who awarded the model Editor's Choice. TCL's Q Class provides the very best combination of quality, technology and value, utilizing industry leading innovation. With massive investments in big screen LCD and Mini LED development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with ultra large, feature-packed televisions. While TCL's 98" TV offerings can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family room, the 115" QM89 is TCL's top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to create or upgrade their theater room with an elevated viewing experience. The new Q Class ultimate home theater incorporates an incredible 20,000 dimming zones, precisely controlled by TCL's most powerful AiPQ ULTRA Processor. This advanced processor brings more horsepower for unmatched picture performance – stunning, life-like imagery across a grand, vibrant screen. Pairing its massive screen size with impressive sound, TCL adds a new Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system for high-end audio capabilities. The new TCL 115" Q Class (115QM891G) is available now at TCL.com and major retailers.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America