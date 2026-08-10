TE Connectivity CEO to participate in the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference and Jefferies Global Industrial Conference

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, is scheduled to speak at two upcoming investor conferences.

Curtin will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Citi Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 3:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the investor relations portion of TE Connectivity's website at investors.te.com, accessible via the following link.

Curtin will also participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the investor relations portion of TE Connectivity's website at investors.te.com, accessible via the following link.

Replays of both fireside chats will be available in the events section of the investor relations portion of TE Connectivity's website at investors.te.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc