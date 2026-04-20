Teacher and Principal Gavin Roddy Announces New Education Series Addressing Teacher and Student Advocacy

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gavin Roddy, a seasoned educational leader with a career spanning over two decades across Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Vermont, has announced the launch of a new multi-channel digital platform. Centered at www.gavinroddyeducator.com, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between complex school administration and the daily needs of classroom teachers and parents.

Teacher and Principal Gavin Roddy broadcasting one of his instructional YouTube videos. Gavin Roddy with his wife and son attending an educational event.

Having served in nearly every capacity within the K-12 system—including roles as a classroom teacher, curriculum writer, instructional coach, dean of students, and principal—Roddy brings a 360-degree perspective to the challenges facing modern education. His new role as an "Internet Author" and advocate is a natural evolution of a career dedicated to student success and organizational health.

"I never thought that my career would take this direction; however, it makes a lot of sense," Gavin Roddy states. "We live in a digital age where educators across the world are looking to share ideas, strategies, and best practices. My hope is that my articles can help advance that field and provide a voice for those on the front lines."

Addressing the "Inertia" in Education

Roddy's writing tackles the systemic "inertia" that often stalls progress in schools. His featured articles delve into the mechanics of effective Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), mastery learning, and the psychological impact of teacher fatigue. By drawing on his experience as a Waddington Fellow with the Center for Creative Leadership, Roddy offers high-level leadership strategies that remain grounded in classroom reality.

Beyond technical school leadership, Roddy is committed to making education accessible to a broader audience. "I don't just want my articles to be for educators only," he explains. "I also want to help parents and community members demystify what happens inside our schools. There are a lot of misconceptions about our field, and I want to provide the clarity they need to be better advocates for their children."

A Multi-Platform Approach to Advocacy

To reach a diverse audience, Roddy has established a comprehensive digital footprint. In addition to his primary website, he publishes regular "digest" versions of his research and reflections on Substack and Medium, catering to the growing community of long-form readers and education reformers.

Recognizing the power of visual media, the platform is further supported by the YouTube series "Gavin Roddy on Education." Each video is designed to complement his written work, offering a more personal and interactive way for viewers to engage with topics like effective grading, homework strategies, and the importance of professional joy. "Just like effective teaching, I want to make sure I am appealing to as many forms of media as I can to ensure all populations can access this information," says Roddy.

What's Next

With a steady and growing following, Roddy is already looking toward his next release, which focuses on the "Importance of Joy in Education." While less technical than his work on MTSS, he views it as perhaps his most critical piece yet.

About Gavin Roddy

Gavin Roddy is a dedicated educator, administrator, and advocate with extensive experience in urban, rural, online, and charter school environments. A former Principal and Waddington Fellow, Roddy's work is informed by his deep understanding of school culture and his personal role as a parent. For more information, to read his latest articles visit www.gavinroddyeducator.com or follow his updates on Substack and Medium.

Media Contact:

Gavin Roddy

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www.gavinroddyeducator.com

SOURCE Gavin Roddy