Team Cookie Wins Two Asia-Pacific PR Awards, Marking 3rd Consecutive Year of Success

- Secures B2B and Public Education Honors; vows to elevate storytelling for startups to Nasdaq-listed tech giants

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Cookie (CEO Ryu Taejoon), a PR consultancy specializing in tech startups, announced on June 12 that it won two awards at the 25th Asia-Pacific PR Awards hosted by the global communications publication Campaign, achieving three consecutive years of recognition on the global stage.

Now in its 25th year, the APAC PR Awards is a premier global PR competition hosted by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a leading communications publication. The awards recognize the most successful PR firms, brands, and campaign cases across the entire Asia-Pacific region, including Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Australia and New Zealand. Each year, more than 300 companies and consultancies from around the world compete for recognition.

At the awards ceremony held on June 9 at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Team Cookie took home the Silver award in the Business-to-Business (B2B) Campaign category and the Bronze award in the Public Education category. Both wins were achieved in collaboration with key partners: TwelveLabs, a global video understanding AI leader, and AIM-Intelligence, an AI-powered cybersecurity firm, respectively.

This marks Team Cookie's third consecutive year of recognition at the APAC PR Awards. Following a No. 1 ranking in the Small Consultancy category in 2024, and a Silver in Public Education alongside PR Agency CEO of the Year in 2025, the agency secured two campaign-category wins in 2026.

Notably, Korean companies were called to the stage only three times throughout the entire ceremony this year, and Team Cookie accounted for two of those moments — making it the most-awarded Korean company at this year's event, further demonstrating the agency's standing on the global stage.

Founded in 2022 by CEO Ryu Taejoon and Co-Founder Lim Kitae, Team Cookie operates across Korea, the United States, and Singapore, supporting tech companies and startups across sectors including SaaS, generative AI, physical AI, robotics, neo-cloud, Web3 gaming, cybersecurity, legaltech, edutech, streaming platforms, K-pop entertech, HR tech, fintech, adtech, healthcare, retail commerce, foodtech, subculture startups, brand builders, martech, and short-form MCNs. Its partner portfolio also includes leading domestic venture capital firms, Europe's largest accelerator, leading K-beauty companies, and a search fund M&A platform.

"This award is a testament to the trust our partners have placed in us — from seed-stage teams to IPO-bound startups and Nasdaq-listed global tech companies," said CEO Ryu Taejoon. "Under our mission of 'elevating innovative companies through story,' we will continue to support tech startups that possess exceptional technology but limited experience in storytelling and brand marketing, helping them build strong positioning for investor relations, recruitment branding, and product communications."

SOURCE Team Cookie