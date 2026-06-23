Team CSC United to Represent Cancer Support Community at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nonprofit organization Cancer Support Community (CSC) will participate in the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon with its own Team CSC United, bringing runners together from around the nation for a powerful, purpose-driven experience.

As an official charity partner, Team CSC United will take on 26.2 miles through New York City to raise awareness of CSC's free resources, education, navigation, and community programs for people impacted by cancer.

Together, the team is working toward a collective fundraising goal of $50,000, with each participant committing to raise a minimum of $5,000 to help ensure that cancer support is always within reach.

Among this year's participants is actor, advocate, and three-time cancer survivor Colin Egglesfield, who will run as part of Team CSC United in support of the cancer community. Egglesfield, a survivor of both testicular and prostate cancer, has long used his platform to raise awareness around survivorship, and the importance of community throughout the cancer experience.

"I'm running the New York City Marathon with Cancer Support Community because I'm eternally grateful for all the support I received during my three cancer battles. This is my way to give back and ensure that others know they are not alone in their battles. Through the work of CSC, there is hope beyond measure for what is possible," said Egglesfield.

Additional members of Team CSC United include individuals from across the country with deeply personal connections to cancer, including survivors, caregivers, advocates, healthcare professionals, and industry partners. Together, they will run for those impacted by cancer and fundraise to help everyone access the critical services and resources that CSC provides.

From the start on Staten Island to the finish line in Central Park, each mile represents resilience, hope, and the strength of a community coming together for a shared purpose.

To learn more about Team CSC United or support a runner, visit CSC United 2026 NYC Marathon by Cancer Support Community | BetterUnite.

About Cancer Support Community

CSC is a global nonprofit network with over 200 locations in 50 markets, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers as well as healthcare partnerships. These locations, along with a toll-free Helpline, digital services, and award-winning education materials, provide more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families each year.

SOURCE Cancer Support Community