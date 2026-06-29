TEAM IGNITION RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH NITRO CIRCUS FOR THIRD YEAR, HIGHLIGHTING THE VALUE OF ACTION SPORTS IN BRAND ENGAGEMENT

Expanded Partnership Includes Enhanced Ramp Branding and Fan Sweepstakes Through 2026

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Circus has renewed its partnership with Team Ignition for a third consecutive year, extending a successful collaboration that connects brands with passionate action sports audiences. Under the renewed agreement, Team Ignition will receive expanded visibility across Nitro Circus platforms, including branding on one of the most premium and highly visible ramps at Nitro Circus Tour events, as well as a series of fan-focused sweepstakes throughout the year. The enhanced presence reflects the partnership's continued growth and Team Ignition's commitment to engaging fans worldwide through action sports.

"Team Ignition has been an outstanding partner over the past two years, and we're pleased to continue building on that momentum," said Brett Clarke, Chief Revenue Officer at Thrill Sports. "Their dedication to engaging fans and supporting the Nitro Circus community aligns well with our brand. We look forward to expanding the partnership and delivering more exceptional experiences in 2026."

Nitro Circus renews Team Ignition partnership for a third year, continuing to connect brands with action sports fans. Post this

"Renewing our partnership with Nitro Circus for a third year was an easy decision," said a Team Ignition spokesperson. "Nitro Circus stands for innovation, excitement, and pushing boundaries, values that align closely with Team Ignition. We look forward to enhancing our presence this year and rewarding fans with sweepstakes and experiences throughout the season."

Since partnering with Nitro Circus, Team Ignition has leveraged the partnerships to authentically engage action sports fans through live experiences and digital activations, including growing awareness of its podcast, The Team Ignition Show, which spotlights individuals who embody courage, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. The renewed partnership will be implemented across Nitro Circus live events, digital channels, social media, and fan engagement initiatives through 2026.

High-res images available HERE.

ABOUT NITRO CIRCUS:

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming and innovative digital offerings. With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit nitrocircus.com or on social media @nitrocircus (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X)

ABOUT THRILL SPORTS:

Thrill Sports is a next-generation content company at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. As the parent company of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Power Slap, Thrill Sports is committed to delivering mind-blowing action sports events and original content worldwide. With over 75 million followers across multiple brand pages and channels, Thrill Sports is a leader in the action sports industry.

ABOUT TEAM IGNITION:

Team Ignition is a digital publisher dedicated to the world of risk-taking, mindset, and high performance, producing original digital series, engaging social content, and partnering with adventure brands such as Nitro Circus and Pastranaland Pit Bike Championship. The Team Ignition Show, presented by Selema Masekela and featuring boundary-pushing guests including Nitro Circus' own Jarryd McNeil, is a visual hero and storytelling podcast that explores the mindset, risks, and rewards of life on the edge. Season 2 wrapped in June and is available to stream on teamignition.net, YouTube, or any podcast platform.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Thrill Sports

Nadia Hernandez | [email protected]

SOURCE Thrill Sports