TeamSnap and Major League Soccer Deepen Partnership with Exclusive Training Content for MLS NEXT and MLS GO Coaches and Players

New coaching content from Major League Soccer and TeamSnap to bring next-level training and coach education to competitive youth soccer nationwide

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform, and Major League Soccer today announced an exclusive new training curriculum in the TeamSnap app. The partnership expands access to high-quality training resources for youth soccer players, coaches, and families across the country.

Attack the Box 4.2: a new MLS NEXT drill, now live in TeamSnap. Speed Speed

This new curriculum features training content from MLS NEXT, the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. The curriculum offers custom soccer drill videos and in-depth practice plans, leveraging the developmentally and age-appropriate, tactical and strategic coaching philosophy of MLS NEXT, which serves players U13-U19. This launch builds on individual training videos from MLS GO, for recreational players ages 4-14, as well as more advanced at-home training from MLS NEXT, launched earlier this spring.

The all-new MLS NEXT drills and practice plans are available exclusively on TeamSnap's platforms, including TeamSnap, MOJO, and the company's most cutting-edge app, TeamSnap ONE.

"Major League Soccer's partnership with TeamSnap represents another important step in our commitment to growing the game by making high-quality coaching resources more accessible to families, players, and coaches across the country," said Ali Curtis, EVP of Sporting Development, MLS, and President, MLS NEXT Pro. "Whether it's fun, engaging exercises that introduce young players to the game through MLS GO or advanced tactical sessions and comprehensive training plans from MLS NEXT that reflect the highest standards of player development, we share a common goal: empowering every player with the skills, confidence, and inspiration to reach their full potential while fostering a lifelong love of the game."

Soccer coaches for teams U13 and older can now find MLS NEXT-level training in the TeamSnap app. The latest curriculum was produced at the San Diego Soccer Academy, home of San Diego FC, MLS's newest franchise, and features competitive soccer players from across Southern California, as well as coaches affiliated with MLS.

"Our partnership with Major League Soccer just keeps getting better," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Together, MLS and TeamSnap have brought the very best to our robust soccer audience. By putting the powerful tools and insights from some of the best coaches and teams in North America into the hands of our users, everywhere, together, we are truly elevating the game."

TeamSnap first partnered with Major League Soccer in 2023, after TeamSnap's acquisition of MOJO Sports. In addition to Major League Soccer, TeamSnap partners with Major League Baseball, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, NFL FLAG and Premier Lacrosse League – as well as non-pro league entities such as Positive Coaching Alliance and Nike – to equip coaches, parents and players of the biggest youth sports in the U.S. with everything they need to run an unforgettable season, right at their fingertips. The MLS NEXT curriculum is the latest addition to a library of custom training videos and related resources that spans soccer, baseball, softball, flag football, basketball, lacrosse, ice hockey and volleyball.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. Across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap has powered 19,000+ organizations and more than 30 million parents, players and coaches, making it the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $20 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 31st season in 2026 – features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches can be watched on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com, and features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.

Media Contact

Laura Marvin

JConnelly for TeamSnap

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamSnap; Major League Soccer