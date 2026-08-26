TEAMSTERS DEMAND CHICAGO CITY COUNCIL PASS THE DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT

Bill Scheduled for Subject Matter Hearing September 15

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a Subject Matter Hearing for the Chicago Delivery Protection Act in the City Council on September 15, Teamsters are demanding that alderwomen and aldermen support the legislation.

Introduced by Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (D-12th Ward), the Chicago Delivery Protection Act would require delivery companies operating in city limits to secure licenses for their last-mile delivery facilities and ban subcontracting practices by companies like Amazon. Amazon utilizes a corrupt model where it shifts liability to subcontractors known as Delivery Service Partners (DSPs), which allow it to ignore worker demands for better conditions, engage in illegal union busting, and threaten the safety of residents throughout the city.

"The movement to end Amazon's dangerous DSP model is growing because workers are fed up with this company's lies and mistreatment," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Amazon Teamsters are leading the fight to hold Amazon accountable. We are calling on Chicago Alderwomen and Aldermen to defend everyday Chicagoans by passing the Delivery Protection Act."

"Amazon has taken advantage of Chicagoans for far too long. Convenience cannot come at the price of worker health and safety, nor the safety of our neighborhoods," said Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "The Delivery Protection Act will preserve jobs while finally making Amazon liable for injuries and accidents that occur."

The legislation in Chicago follows growing support for a similar effort in New York City. The New York City Delivery Protection Act has won supermajority support from the City Council and backing from Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"Amazon makes all the profit off us but wants none of the responsibility any other employer would have. That isn't just wrong — it's dangerous," said Ash Brooks, an Amazon driver out of the DIL7 facility in Skokie, Illinois. "Amazon sets my routes, watches me as I drive, and confirms my deliveries at the end of each day. We need the law to catch up to the reality of delivering for Amazon, and that's why I support the Delivery Protection Act."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters