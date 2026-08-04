TEAMSTERS LOCAL 104 APPLAUDS COURT DECISION DECLARING HCR 2040 UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Ruling is a Major Victory for Arizona's Public Sector Workers

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 104 is applauding a Maricopa County Superior Court decision declaring House Concurrent Resolution 2040 (HCR 2040) unconstitutional. The legislation is an attack on public sector workers that undemocratically restricts their ability to organize and bargain strong union contracts.

"This decision reaffirms the principle that state law exists to protect the rights and freedoms of all Arizonans," said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 104 and Teamsters International Vice President for the Western Region. "The court's ruling underscores the importance of ensuring legislation doesn't trample the rights of union members and instead adheres to the constitutional standards that safeguard our democratic process. We stand in solidarity with our dedicated public servants who work every day to keep Arizona safe, healthy, and thriving."

"Public sector workers strengthen our communities, and their voices deserve to be respected and protected," said Dawn Schumann, Political Director for Local 104. "When the rights of one group of working people are threatened, the rights of all working people are diminished. This decision is an important reminder that an injury to one is an injury to all."

Teamsters Local 104 remains committed to advocating for fairness, accountability, and the rule of law. The union will continue to stand alongside organized labor and all working families in defending the constitutional principles that protect the freedoms and rights of every Arizonan.

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104.com.

Contact:

Trish Muir, (520) 246-9592

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 104