TeamViewer Tensor Adds Co-Browsing, Mobile SDK and Augmented Reality

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced a comprehensive update of TeamViewer Tensor. In addition to the recently announced Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK), TeamViewer Tensor now offers co-browsing and supports large organizations' multi-tenancy needs.

The current update of TeamViewer Tensor offers greatly improved possibilities for secure and innovative customer interaction via Mobile SDK and co-browsing with an integrated chat function. Additionally, Tensor supports large corporations in terms of multi-tenancy and remote work. This includes a security screen feature for the remotely controlled device, improved conditional access regulations, and comprehensive reporting and audits for easy handling of compliance regulations. The augmented reality solution, TeamViewer Pilot, was also integrated into the Tensor platform so that employees can also be supported in the event of hardware problems in the home office, for example.

"Mobile apps and websites have always been important channels for our customers to interaction with their customers, and maybe even more so since COVID-19 has required less in-person interaction," says Alexander Post, director product management at TeamViewer. "Providing dedicated support in an app or while visiting a website is a sensitive issue in terms of privacy. We are pleased that with the Mobile SDK and the co-browsing function we can offer innovative and GDPR-compliant possibilities. Our corporate customers also face the challenge of creating highly available, secure and cost-effective remote work solutions. We are therefore constantly expanding the home office specific features for corporations and with the Security Screen Feature and Conditional Access, we are placing a strong focus on the topic of security."

TeamViewer Tensor now offers:

Co-browsing

With this solution, companies can support their website visitors in technical matters and questions of content or, for example, in the purchasing process by allowing an employee to provide support on request via browser-based screen sharing. This is helpful, for instance, if the chatbot integrated with the system cannot help and website visitors need help with navigation, advice on purchasing or support with technical problems. The website visitor does not need to install anything and the data transferred can be limited by the provider in advance so that text entries such as passwords are not shared. The entire support session is always limited to the individual tab and the support employee cannot see which websites are also open or whether other programs are running on the PC.

Multi-tenancy

Multi-Tenancy (multi-client capability) enables TeamViewer customers to merge previously separate subsidiaries or individual company divisions into one organization while maintaining strict separation of content and access rights. Smaller teams of administrators can thus support a large group of users across the group and, in the form of a central license management system, manage the entire organization's license and evaluate further requirements using specific license reports. This makes it immediately apparent whether a company division is using all available licenses. This considerably reduces the administrative effort, saves costs and increases security.

TeamViewer Pilot Integration

The integration of the augmented reality-based support solution TeamViewer Pilot enables easy remote support away from pure software problems. With TeamViewer Pilot, users can connect between a PC and a mobile device or between two smartphones and take a joint look through the smartphone camera on-site to assist with complex problems. Both participants can use markers and freehand drawings to highlight particular places to guide through the individual work steps, share files, insert texts and talk to each other. This is very advantageous in a home office because the IT helpdesk can help remotely with computer cabling, the connection of different devices or other hardware problems.

TeamViewer Tensor is a SaaS, cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform that can be deployed quickly and easily across large-scale IT infrastructures. Tensor scales linearly to meet the needs of large enterprises, providing industry-leading connectivity and real-time support tools without requiring costly hardware investments. The newly added features allow a new dimension of interaction with customers. In August, the Mobile SDK offered Tensor customers a white labeled implementation of the TeamViewer software for innovative GDPR compliant in-app support.

To learn more about the new TeamViewer Tensor features, register for a webinar being hosted Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.4 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

