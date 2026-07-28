Tech Leaders Expands AI Adoption Support as an OpenAI SMB Channel Partner

Tech Leaders, an AI training and adoption firm with more than 8,000 professionals trained, will help small and medium-sized businesses evaluate, deploy, and adopt AI.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Leaders (Technical Leaders Inc.), an AI training and adoption firm, today announced its participation as an OpenAI SMB Channel Partner. Through the program, Tech Leaders helps small and medium-sized businesses discover, purchase, deploy, and adopt OpenAI offerings as part of its broader work moving teams from AI curiosity to practical, everyday use.

Across hundreds of courses, and workshops, Tech Leaders has trained more than 8,000 professionals at 2,000+ organizations over the past 4 years, spanning executive training, team enablement, AI workflow design, adoption strategy, and implementation support.

"Most SMB leaders already know AI matters. What they're missing is the training, the workflow clarity, and the hands-on support to actually use it well. That gap is where we work, helping teams find real use cases, train their people, and move from experimentation to repeatable adoption with sensible governance. Becoming an OpenAI SMB Channel Partner gives us another way to do that," said Todd Larsen, Co-founder of Tech Leaders.

As an OpenAI SMB Channel Partner, Tech Leaders gains access to partner enablement and training through the program. The relationship gives Tech Leaders a clearer path to help SMB clients evaluate and adopt OpenAI offerings as part of a practical, well-supported adoption plan.

Clients working with Tech Leaders can expect training, advisory, workflow design, deployment guidance, and ongoing implementation support tailored to how their teams work. The focus throughout is responsible, practical adoption: helping organizations get real value from AI rather than chasing trends.

About Tech Leaders

Tech Leaders (Technical Leaders Inc.) is an AI training and adoption firm that helps small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise teams move from AI curiosity to practical adoption. Through executive training, team enablement, workflow design, and implementation support, Tech Leaders helps organizations identify useful AI use cases, train their people, and adopt tools responsibly.

SOURCE Tech Leaders