Tech Mahindra Launches Toronto Innovation Hub to Accelerate AI-led Enterprise Transformation in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the inauguration of its new Toronto Innovation Hub, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Canada. The new hub brings together AI innovation, client co-creation, and talent development to help Canadian enterprises accelerate digital transformation through local expertise backed by global delivery.

The Toronto Innovation Hub will enable faster collaboration between customers, industry partners, academic institutions, and Tech Mahindra experts to address evolving business priorities. The new hub will support Tech Mahindra's nearly 2,200 strong workforce in Canada, making AI and continuous learning central to how teams build skills and service clients across Canada. Employees will have access to modern workspaces, AI-enabled learning programs and upskilling initiatives to prepare them for the next wave of technology change.

Supporting the company's continued growth strategy in North America, the facility will strengthen customer engagement across the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Communications sectors. This would be done while advancing innovation in Artificial Intelligence, Agentic AI, Data & Analytics, Cloud Transformation, Cybersecurity, Digital Engineering, Payments, Intelligent Automation, Customer Experience Transformation, Enterprise Modernization, and Network & Connectivity Solutions.

"Across industries, organizations are looking to adopt AI faster while building the right skills and innovation ecosystem around them. That's exactly what our Toronto Innovation Hub is designed to support," said Richard Lobo, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra. "By bringing together clients, technology experts, academic institutions, and industry partners under one roof, we're creating an environment where ideas can move more quickly into real business outcomes, while helping organizations access the talent and capabilities needed for their next phase of growth."

The hub reflects Tech Mahindra's commitment to strengthening Canada's technology ecosystem through investments in local talent and industry collaboration. Through structured training programs, industry-aligned curriculum, mentorship, and professional certifications, the company plans to train and enable AI-ready professionals in Toronto over the next 12 months, supporting local employment and the country's growing digital economy.

The Toronto Innovation Hub will also serve as a platform for collaborative research, innovation showcases, hackathons, industry roundtables, and community engagement initiatives, bringing together academia, industry, and government to accelerate innovation and strengthen Canada's technology ecosystem.

SOURCE Tech Mahindra