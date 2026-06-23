Tech Mahindra Strengthens Partnership with Telefónica Germany to Build Next-Generation Private Cloud Platform

PUNE, India, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the expansion of its partnership with Telefónica Germany to build a next-generation private cloud platform to accelerate cloud-native transformation and to provide Platform-as-a-Service (Paas) for technology and enterprise business growth. The multi-year engagement will focus on enabling a scalable, open, and future-ready digital infrastructure foundation to modernize telecom and enterprise workloads.

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's end-to-end platform engineering and AI-first operations with Telefónica Germany's telecom infrastructure modernization objectives to create PaaS, laying the foundations for a full scale private cloud. The platform will work as a scalable blueprint for open digital infrastructure transformation at enterprise level with building blocks of Compute, Storage, Backup, Containers, Graphics Processing Units (GPU) and Ransomware Protection as a Service. The partnership will empower Telefónica Germany with a flexible cloud environment that supports cloud-native innovation, AI-led operations, and long-term infrastructure transformation. Additionally, Telefónica Germany will be able to accelerate infrastructure sovereignty, telco cloud advancements, reduce dependency on proprietary virtualization environments, and strengthen business-to-business (B2B) monetization capabilities through a unified strategic partnership model.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head - Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "Telcos are looking for open, scalable, and cloud-native infrastructure environments that support evolving digital service demands while optimizing operational efficiency. Our partnership with Telefónica Germany reflects a shared commitment to building a solution that combines Automation, flexibility, and resilience. By leveraging platform engineering, cloud-native technologies, and AI-driven automation, we are creating a strong foundation for next-generation telecom infrastructure and enabling enterprise and business-to-business (B2B) growth."

Tech Mahindra will also leverage AI-driven automation, cloud-native orchestration, infrastructure-as-code frameworks, and self-service platform management capabilities to support the platform as a service. The platform is designed to enhance AI-first automation, operational flexibility and resilience while supporting both traditional and next-generation infrastructure services for telecom and enterprise businesses across Germany.

Markus Ruwisch, Head of Infrastructure Platforms & Services , Telefónica Germany, said, "This partnership supports our strategy to modernize infrastructure through a more open, flexible, and resilient Platform-as-a-Service architecture. Together with Tech Mahindra, we will establish a platform foundation capable of supporting future AI-native digital services, enterprise workloads, and evolving B2B requirements in Germany, while strengthening operational control, digital sovereignty, and long-term infrastructure resilience."

The partnership further strengthens Tech Mahindra's position as a strategic transformation and platform engineering partner for telecom operators in Europe while expanding opportunities across managed services, cloud transformation, platform engineering, and telecom infrastructure modernization.

SOURCE Tech Mahindra