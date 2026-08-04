Tech Mahindra's AI-Powered Business-Aware Assurance Solution Wins TM Forum DTW Ignite 2026 Catalyst Award

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that its AI-powered Business-Aware Assurance solution has been recognized at TM Forum DTW Ignite 2026, with the Catalyst initiative receiving the Best Moonshot Catalyst – Showcase & Storyline Excellence Award. Evaluated by a panel of global telecommunications industry experts, TM Forum Catalyst projects are assessed on criteria including innovation, business impact, proof of concept, and scalability. The recognition underscores the solution's ability to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate autonomous network operations through AI-driven, business-aware service assurance.

Developed as part of a TM Forum Catalyst initiative, Tech Mahindra's Business-Aware Assurance solution enables CSPs to intelligently identify, prioritize, and resolve service issues based on customer and business impact rather than network events alone. Designed to support the industry's transition toward Level 4 autonomous network operations, the solution demonstrated end-to-end automation exceeding 90 percent across multiple network operational scenarios, significantly reducing manual intervention while improving operational efficiency and service resilience.

As the lead systems integrator and solution orchestrator for the initiative, Tech Mahindra combined agentic AI, graph intelligence, digital twins, telecom domain expertise, data engineering, and TM Forum Open APIs to build an intelligent assurance framework for modern 5G, cloud-native, edge, and multi-domain networks. The solution leverages Google's GraphFlow-based Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) running on a digital twin built using Google Spanner Graph to correlate events across RAN, Core, and Cloud environments, enabling intelligent fault detection, root cause analysis, and business impact assessment at scale. Built on TM Forum Open APIs (TMF642, TMF628, TMF702, TMF921, and TMF915), the framework also enables interoperability across multi-vendor environments while reducing reliance on proprietary infrastructure.

Manish Mangal, President and Head, Americas Communications Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "As telecom operators modernize increasingly complex network environments, the industry is steadily progressing toward more autonomous operations. A key challenge is identifying and resolving customer service degradations across multiple network domains while understanding their impact on customers and business outcomes. This recognition from TM Forum reflects our focus on applying AI, graph intelligence, digital twins, and automation to help operators address these challenges, improve r operational efficiency and enhance customer experience."

Unlike conventional assurance platforms that primarily monitor infrastructure alarms, the Business-Aware Assurance framework connects network events with business outcomes by correlating network performance with services, customers, revenue streams, and operational priorities. This enables CSPs to prioritize remediation based on business criticality rather than alarm volume, improving customer experience, accelerating service restoration, reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR), and lowering the operational cost of managing increasingly complex network environments. Google Cloud helped drive the initiative, bringing cutting-edge agentic AI, graph database capabilities, and expertise in operating the world's largest privately-owned planetary scale network infrastructure.

Jen Hawes-Hewitt, Market Lead, Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud, said, "This collaboration with Tech Mahindra delivers a powerful combination of agentic AI capabilities and deep telecom expertise. By unifying network and commercial insights, this solution places customers at the heart of Autonomous Networks reasoning, helping operators to conquer cross-domain complexity, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and accelerate business value from their transition to truly autonomous operations."

The recognition reinforces Tech Mahindra's leadership in applying AI, graph intelligence, digital twins, and open industry standards to address real-world telecom challenges. By advancing business-aware assurance, Tech Mahindra continues to help communications service providers build more intelligent, resilient, and autonomous networks capable of delivering superior customer experiences at scale.

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SOURCE Tech Mahindra Ltd