Techbridge Names Radhika Subramanian as CEO, Elevates Clint Bailey to Board Chair

Strategic Leadership Evolution Positions Techbridge for Continued Growth and Lasting Impact

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techbridge, a nonprofit technology organization dedicated to helping technology help people, today announced a deliberate and Board-supported leadership transition. Clint Bailey, who has served as Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Radhika Subramanian joins Techbridge as Interim Chief Executive Officer, bringing deep technology leadership at a moment when that expertise has never mattered more.

A New Chapter in Leadership

Clint Bailey transitions from CEO to Board Chair at a pivotal moment for Techbridge. In this new capacity, Bailey will focus on board recruitment, governance, fundraising, and cultivating the external relationships that fuel Techbridge's mission-driven work.

"Techbridge has the products, the mission credibility, and the customer relationships to lead the next wave of technology innovation for the nonprofit sector. Moving into the Board Chair role allows me to focus on governance and external relationships that will fuel our next chapter — and it puts Radhika in the operating seat, where her skills matter most right now. I'm proud of what this organization has built, and I'm genuinely excited about what comes next."



— Clint Bailey, Chairman of the Board, Techbridge

Introducing Radhika Subramanian as Interim CEO

Subramanian brings more than two decades of technology executive leadership to Techbridge, with a track record of scaling products and organizations in complex, high-stakes environments. She previously served as Managing Director at Protiviti, leading Emerging Business offerings with a focus on ESG strategy, and as Senior Director at Slalom, driving Data Analytics and Digital Strategy for enterprise clients across industries.

Earlier in her career, Subramanian founded and led two technology companies. As CEO of Emcien Corporation, she delivered more than $300 million in ROI for a major airline and earned the prestigious Franz Edelman Award for excellence in Management Science. She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Critically, Subramanian brings an immediate operational advantage: prior to assuming the CEO role, she spent weeks conducting a comprehensive organizational assessment of Techbridge, working directly with the full leadership team to evaluate products, technology, finances, and market positioning. That foundation enables her to lead with clarity and act with speed from day one — a meaningful differentiation from any traditional CEO hire.

"Techbridge has built something worth fighting for — real products that real nonprofits depend on, a 25-year legacy, and a team that cares deeply about the mission.What my assessment confirmed is that the path forward is clear: focus on our core strengths, build AI-forward capabilities that nonprofits genuinely need, and execute with urgency. I'm honored to lead this organization through this next chapter, and I'm grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me."



— Radhika Subramanian, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Techbridge

A Deliberate Decision, Fully Supported by the Board

This leadership transition was made with the Board's full support and reflects Techbridge's commitment to continuity and thoughtful succession. With a new fiscal year beginning and momentum building across Techbridge's program areas, the Board determined that this transition positions the organization for sustained impact.

Scott Geller, Techbridge founder and Board member, offered this on the significance of the appointment:

"Techbridge is, at its core, a technology organization — and that means leadership matters in a way that goes beyond the typical nonprofit CEO profile. We are living through a fundamental shift in what technology can do, and AI represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the nonprofit sector to do dramatically more with dramatically less. Radhika is exactly the kind of leader this moment demands: a technologist who has built and scaled real products, who understands how to translate innovation into tangible outcomes, and who can position Techbridge to deliver what nonprofits need right now. This isn't a caretaker appointment — it's a strategic one. The Board is fully behind her, and I believe this is one of the most important decisions we've made in Techbridge's 25-year history."



— Scott Geller, Founder and Board Member, Techbridge

The Board plans to launch a formal search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer in Q4 2026, with the goal of placing Techbridge's next permanent leader in 2027. Subramanian's mandate is to build the focused, financially stable, and execution-ready organization that leader will inherit.

About Techbridge

Techbridge is a nonprofit technology organization whose mission is to help technology help people. Techbridge partners with nonprofits nationwide to deliver technology products and solutions that strengthen communities, improve service delivery, and create lasting impact. Our work directly enhances nonprofit capacity, improves service delivery, and upskills underserved individuals.

SOURCE Techbridge, Inc.