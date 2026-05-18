Technoidentity Founder Venkat Chitturi Releases Two New Books Based on Durable Product Engineering

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, two newly released books by author and Technoidentity founder Venkat Chitturi, Durable Agents and Built to Endure, examine one of the defining challenges in modern technology: why intelligent systems succeed in controlled environments but fail under real-world operational conditions.

Technoidentity: Durable Agents and Built to Endure Books launched at Replay 2026, alongside Samar Abbas, CEO of Temporal Technologies.

Published by BlueRose Publishers, the books present a systems-first perspective on enterprise AI, operational resilience, and long-term scalability at a time when organizations across industries are struggling to move AI initiatives from experimentation to dependable production deployment.

The books were officially launched at Replay 2026, alongside Samar Abbas, CEO of Temporal Technologies, reflecting growing industry focus on durable orchestration, production reliability, and enterprise-scale AI infrastructure.

At the center of both books is Durable Product Engineering™, Technoidentity's systems-first approach to building resilient, observable, adaptable, and production-grade technology platforms. The framework examines how operational fragility, hidden technical debt, workflow breakdowns, and governance gaps create systems that appear successful in demonstrations but fail under real-world conditions.

Built to Endure explores how modern organizations can create long-term competitive advantage through operational resilience, disciplined execution, scalable systems design, and dependable product architecture in an era increasingly shaped by AI-driven transformation.

Complementing this perspective, Durable Agents focuses on the growing reliability gap between successful AI pilots and enterprise-scale deployment. The book argues that the core challenge in enterprise AI is no longer the intelligence of the model itself, but the orchestration systems surrounding it, including recoverability, coordination, auditability, governance, and human oversight.

The book examines durable agents as production-grade AI systems designed to survive operational failures, preserve decision traceability, coordinate across workflows, and remain reliable in complex enterprise environments.

Speaking about the release, Venkat Chitturi, said, "Most organizations think they have an AI problem when they actually have a systems problem. Intelligence is becoming abundant. What remains rare is durability, systems that can be trusted, audited, adapted, and scaled under real operational stress. The companies that win in the AI era will not simply automate faster. They will build systems that endure."

Together, the books provide enterprise leaders, CTOs, architects, operators, and founders with a practical framework for building durable systems in the next phase of AI adoption.

Both books are now available on Amazon in the United States.

Durable Agents : https://a.co/d/0hTPh3KA

: https://a.co/d/0hTPh3KA Built to Endure: https://a.co/d/093JpuEj

About Technoidentity

Technoidentity is a Durable Product Engineering™ company that helps enterprises build mission-critical systems and Durable Agents for reliable operation at scale. Headquartered in Houston, Technoidentity partners with enterprise clients globally on durable product engineering, data and AI, and digital twin initiatives. For more information, visit www.technoidentity.com.

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SOURCE Technoidentity