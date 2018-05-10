TED Ventures, LLC acquires LuminCARE

TED Ventures is an organization that specializes in the management of companies throughout the healthcare space, and has a highly successful track record in timely turnaround of these businesses. TED Ventures is wholly owned by Trey Austin, Enrique Stowhas and Derek Gove, all of whom are residents of Midlothian, TX. "We are all excited to continue to offer exceptional primary and urgent care services to each of the communities that LuminCARE serves," said Mr. Stowhas. Currently, LuminCARE operates six locations, and has plans for further expansion throughout the DFW metroplex.

More information will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information about LuminCARE or TED Ventures:

www.lumincare.com

www.groupted.com

