Teen Cancer America Announces New Board Appointments and Executive Board Officers for 2026-28

National Nonprofit Founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend

Prepares for Backyard Concert Fundraiser Headlined by Ed Sheeran

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national nonprofit founded in 2012 by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, today announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors and the election of its 2026–28 executive slate of officers.

The appointments come on the eve of TCA's largest annual fundraiser, the Backyard Concert, held at a private residence in Pacific Palisades. This year's event will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Jackson Browne, Boz Scaggs, and Don McLean, along with other surprise guests.

Pictured (l-r): Peter Bristow, Kamesh Nagarajan, Huw Shakeshaft, Tina Fasbender, David Simoné

Since its founding, TCA has raised more than $36 million and helped establish 73 specialized Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) cancer programs in hospitals across the U.S., bringing the organization closer to Daltrey and Townshend's vision of full nationwide coverage for young people with cancer.

TCA's newly appointed board members include Peter Bristow, President, First Citizens Bank (Raleigh, NC); Kamesh Nagarajan, Managing Director & Private Wealth Advisor, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (New York City); Huw Shakeshaft, Founder & Managing Partner, TransAtlantica Partners (London/Palm Beach); David Simoné, Co-Owner, DSW Entertainment (New York/Los Angeles); and Tina Fasbender, Founder & CEO, Fasbender Financial Management (Santa Monica, CA).

The Board also announced its newly elected slate of executive officers: Chairman and TCA co-founder Rebecca Rothstein, Managing Director & Private Wealth Advisor, Merrill Lynch Private Bank & Investment Group (Los Angeles); Vice Chairman Rick French, Chairman & CEO, French/West/Vaughan (Raleigh, NC); Treasurer and TCA co-founder Howard Jaffe, Attorney (Philadelphia); and Corporate Secretary Maria Taylor, Real Estate Broker & Agent, Klemm Real Estate (Waterbury, CT).

"I am deeply grateful to all the extraordinary individuals giving of their time, expertise and passion to help fulfill the promise of Teen Cancer America," said Shannon Sullivan, TCA Chief Executive Officer. "Their leadership strengthens our mission and ensures we can continue expanding world-class adolescent and young adult cancer programs throughout the U.S."

The new board members join TCA's other distinguished directors: Dr. Glenn Taylor, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics & Spine Specialists (Waterbury, CT); Dr. Gerald Grant, Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Duke University (Durham, NC); Jordan Kaplan, CEO & Chairman, Douglas Emmett (Los Angeles); Becky Mancuso‑Winding, Executive Director, Corporate & Community Partnerships, UCLA Health (Los Angeles); Robert Rosenberg, Managing Director, Trinifold Management Ltd. (London); Bill Curbishley, Founder, Trinifold Management Ltd. (London); Zachary Cohen, President & CEO, AMZ Management (Roslyn, NY); Deborah Montaperto, Managing Director & Private Wealth Advisor, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management (New York City/Palm Beach); Lissa Barry, retired CEO, Delta Systems (New York City); and Peter Bradley Jr., Sales Director, Bradley's Jewellers (Harrogate, England).

About Teen Cancer America

Teen Cancer America is the nation's leading nonprofit focused on transforming cancer care for teens and young adults. Too often, young people with cancer go without fertility counseling, mental health support, or survivorship planning. Many face delays in diagnosis and are left to manage the aftermath of cancer without the guidance or resources they need. To date, TCA has partnered with 73 leading health systems, supporting more than 204,000 patients and their families. Visit TeenCancerAmerica.org.

SOURCE Teen Cancer America