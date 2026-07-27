TEENS PARTICIPATING IN PLANET FITNESS' HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER PASS PROGRAM COMPLETE MORE THAN 12 MILLION WORKOUTS TO DATE

New surveys from teens and parents reveal that the annual free fitness program from Planet Fitness (active until August 31) is helping teens swap screen time for healthy habits - boosting mental health and bringing families closer together.

HAMPTON, N.H., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that teen participants have officially logged more than 12 million free workouts so far this summer through the sixth annual High School Summer Pass® program.

Active through August 31, the High School Summer Pass® program invites high schoolers ages 14 to 191 to work out for free at any of Planet Fitness' 2,900+ participating locations throughout the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer. Through this program, teens are able to maximize their remaining summer break by prioritizing their health and establishing consistent workout routines in a welcoming, Judgement Free community. For teens who haven't yet signed up, it's not too late to register today and keep the momentum going.

High schoolers can register today at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass for free club access - including strength and cardio equipment, free training from certified fitness trainers2, and the Planet Fitness app's on-demand workouts, to help them feel confident and supported starting their fitness journey. Find the nearest club here.

To understand how this summer of fitness is impacting families, Planet Fitness recently fielded a new survey3 polling teen participants and their parents. The results show that the benefits of the High School Summer Pass® extend far beyond the gym.

Key survey findings include:

Swapping Screen Time for Better Mental Health: Nearly 90% of teens say working out has helped them spend less time staring at their phones this summer. This break from social media is delivering immediate results with 93% of teenagers saying their mood improves after working out, and 84% reporting noticeable improvements in their overall mental health. Parents are seeing the change firsthand, with nearly three-quarters (73%) emphasizing that without the program, their teens would have had a significantly less productive and positive summer break.

Nearly 90% of teens say working out has helped them spend less time staring at their phones this summer. This break from social media is delivering immediate results with 93% of teenagers saying their mood improves after working out, and 84% reporting noticeable improvements in their overall mental health. Parents are seeing the change firsthand, with nearly three-quarters (73%) emphasizing that without the program, their teens would have had a significantly less productive and positive summer break. A Positive Ripple Effect on Families: Over half of surveyed teens (53%) typically work out with a friend, and 20% hit the gym with a sibling. This positive energy is catching on at home too, with 86% of parents say the program has opened up meaningful conversations about wellness.

Over half of surveyed teens (53%) typically work out with a friend, and 20% hit the gym with a sibling. This positive energy is catching on at home too, with 86% of parents say the program has opened up meaningful conversations about wellness. Benefits Well Beyond the Summer: The positive momentum won't stop when the school bell rings. An overwhelming majority of teens (94%) and parents (93%) believe the program will create long-lasting health habits that will carry into the school year. And this dedication is already on display as more than 80% of participating teens are consistently hitting the gym two or more times every single week.

"Reaching more than 12 million workouts just midway through the summer is a milestone that reflects the commitment of today's teens in prioritizing their physical and mental well-being," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness. "Our survey results show that when given the opportunity and access, high schoolers are actively choosing to invest in their health. In a world that's more fitness-aware than ever before, we are proud to offer an inviting, Judgement Free community that supports teens and members of all ages and fitness levels in building positive, lifelong habits."

Powered by Gymshark, the gym wear brand, all High School Summer Pass® participants will also continue to receive an exclusive discount 4 after signing up for the free fitness program to help them look and feel their best.

For more information on High School Summer Pass®, including how to sign up for the free summer membership at any of the more than 2,900 Planet Fitness participating locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

1High School Summer Pass is open to teens ages 14 through 19 and valid at participating locations only. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and operated. Under 18 or legal age of majority must sign up with parent or guardian.

2Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

3Based on a survey of 1,000+ teen High School Summer Pass participants and their parents; conducted by Planet Fitness from July 13– July 21, 2026.

4Codes are valid through September 11, 2026, they cannot be used outside of that time period. Only one Code can be applied per order. Codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Codes are valid in the U.S. and Canada, cannot be exchanged for cash and are non-transferable. Codes cannot be applied towards delivery charges. Returned items will be refunded at the discounted price paid (the discount applied between the goods proportionately). Where a qualifying spend is noted in relation to use of a Code, if items purchased using that Code are later returned to Gymshark which brings the amount spent below any qualifying level, the offer value may be deducted from any refund. This does not affect your statutory rights. A discount will not be applied to items subsequently replaced. Orders are subject to stock availability and acceptance by Gymshark. Gymshark reserves the right to decline orders where, in Gymshark's reasonable opinion, a Code is invalid for the order being placed or is the subject of improper use or fraudulent activity. Gymshark reserves the right to withdraw, amend or extend offers at any time on reasonable notice.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.