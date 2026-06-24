TekStream to Showcase Proactive, Autonomous Cyber Defense at AWS Summit Washington, D.C.

Company will join Carahsoft to discuss how public sector organizations can move beyond reactive security operations

ATLANTA , June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, the digital resilience leader helping organizations modernize, secure and optimize their digital environments, today announced it will attend AWS Summit Washington, D.C., June 30 – July 1, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. TekStream will join Carahsoft at booth 147 to meet with public-sector, education, and enterprise technology leaders to discuss the next era of proactive, autonomous cyber defense.

TekStream is also sponsoring the Carahsoft Networking Reception on June 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Planet Word Museum, where attendees can connect with TekStream, Carahsoft and AWS ecosystem leaders following the first day of the summit.

As AI accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks, organizations can no longer rely solely on reactive monitoring and response. Security teams need to continuously hunt for adversary activity, reduce exploitable exposure, strengthen detection, and coordinate intelligence across fragmented cloud, identity, endpoint, and infrastructure environments before incidents occur.

At AWS Summit Washington, D.C., TekStream will highlight its proactive cyber defense capabilities powered by Cosmos, the company's cyber defense intelligence platform. Cosmos helps correlate adversary behavior, exposure intelligence, operational telemetry and detection insights across complex environments to support continuous threat hunting, detection engineering, adaptive deception and operational hardening.

"Security teams are defending against threats moving at machine speed, but too much of security operations still happens at human speed," said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. "Proactive cyber defense is about changing that model. Organizations need a way to strengthen their existing investments, reduce exposure earlier, and continuously adapt defenses before incidents become business disruptions."

TekStream's model is designed to work alongside existing security investments, including MDR/XDR providers, SIEM platforms, cloud security environments, endpoint tools and incident response workflows. The approach helps organizations improve visibility, prioritization and coordination without requiring platform replacement or operational disruption.

"Our work with AWS and Carahsoft helps make advanced cyber defense capabilities more accessible to public-sector organizations that need them most," said Jonathan Stephan, Managing Director and AWS alliance lead at TekStream. "Carahsoft has been a trusted partner of TekStream for many years, helping government organizations source the services and solutions they need through established contract vehicles. Together with AWS, we're helping agencies and institutions strengthen their cloud environments, modernize their security operations, and move toward a more proactive cyber defense model."

TekStream supports public sector and education organizations, including Louisiana State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University, George Washington University, NC State University, Southern Methodist University, the University of Alabama, the University of Colorado Boulder, UC Berkeley and Houston City College.

To connect with TekStream during AWS Summit Washington, D.C., visit booth 147 in the Carahsoft Pavilion or attend the Carahsoft Networking Reception on June 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Planet Word Museum.

About TekStream

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments. Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream supports commercial, government and education organizations across complex, hybrid environments. TekStream delivers cloud migration and modernization, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting services. The company is intentionally vendor-inclusive, integrating and operationalizing the platforms customers already rely on while combining automation with experienced engineering and security teams.

TekStream is known for exceptional customer satisfaction and reliable, on-time and on-budget delivery across hundreds of successful engagements, reflected in a 95+ Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 98% customer retention rate. In the public sector, TekStream's unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses systemic vulnerabilities through collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development. The model combines co-managed security operations with workforce development and cost-deferment strategies, enabling organizations to build sustainable programs and maintain long-term ownership of their cybersecurity capabilities.

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SOURCE TekStream