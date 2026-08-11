Telamon Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the

Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telamon Corporation today announced it has been ranked No. 2473 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Our vision has always been to be a load-bearing support across generations, for our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of the team that shows up every day to build something that lasts, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished." — Stanley Chen, CEO, Telamon Corporation

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Telamon – Telamon is a full-service, turn-key provider that offers complete end-to-end solutions for telecommunications projects. We also have the ability to plug in as a single-point solution provider, depending on the project needs. With more than 40 years of experience in telecommunications, our solutions are designed to execute large-scale and private network solutions for telecommunications carriers, OEMs and enterprise clients. Learn more at www.telamon.com/about/telecom/

Telamon Corporation is Indiana's largest minority-owned business.

SOURCE Telamon