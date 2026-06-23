Telcoin Launches First Regulated On-Chain Bank Accounts in the US

Telcoin is the first and only company to offer a bank account directly linked to an on-chain dollar

Telcoin Digital Asset Bank is the first fully chartered digital asset bank in Nebraska under the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, allowing Telcoin to offer services nationwide

bank in Nebraska under the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, allowing Telcoin to offer services nationwide Telcoin's blockchain-based banking rails enable US consumers to use crypto and Telcoin Digital Asset Bank's regulated eUSD, with merchant and institutional accounts in development

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telcoin Digital Asset Bank, the first retail digital asset bank, announced that users in the United States can now open a bank account on Telcoin Wallet that is natively tied to bank-issued eUSD stablecoins. With this latest release, the company becomes the first to connect US bank accounts directly to on-chain dollars.

The introduction of on-chain bank accounts into Telcoin Wallet enables a single regulated account for holding dollars, making payments, and interacting with digital assets. This permits faster payments, lower transfer costs, and 24/7 access to financial services on blockchain rails.

The latest version of Telcoin Wallet is focused on the underlying architecture that connects banking rails directly to Telcoin Digital Asset Bank's eUSD Digital Cash stablecoin, establishing the core framework on which future wallet functionality will be built. Starting today, US-resident users can open an individual account directly tied to their eUSD balance. Additional point releases throughout the year will include the launch of compliant yield on eUSD balances and debit cards, integrating blockchain-native features with traditional financial systems.

In November 2025, Telcoin became the first company to obtain a Digital Asset Depository Institution (DADI) charter under the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, leading to the establishment of Telcoin Digital Asset Bank. As a Nebraska-chartered DADI, Telcoin Digital Asset Bank is recognized as a bank under the Nebraska Banking Act. This status distinguishes it from certain other digital asset banking frameworks and supports Telcoin's plans to offer GENIUS Act-compliant yield on eUSD, subject to regulatory requirements.

The state-level mandate allows Telcoin Digital Asset Bank to issue eUSD, its bank-issued stablecoin, and accept customer deposits nationwide. With the launch of on-chain bank accounts, Telcoin Digital Asset Bank is now the only blockchain bank seamlessly connecting users to DeFi under a regulated framework.

Moving beyond fintechs and crypto-linked banking products that rely on layered integrations, third-party ramps, or fragmented balances across banking apps, payment networks, and crypto wallets, Telcoin Digital Asset Bank and its integration into Telcoin Wallet provide a cleaner foundation for future financial applications and a more seamless user experience.

"Today brings the first true crypto bank to the US market," said Paul Neuner, Founder and CEO of Telcoin. "With eUSD bank accounts on Telcoin Wallet, we're proving that payments, finance, and banking can happen natively on-chain, rather than simply creating another place to hold digital assets. We believe the future of finance will be built on infrastructure that connects banking and blockchain directly, and this is the starting point for that future."

Telcoin Digital Asset Bank's unified model is the result of a years-long effort to bring banking and blockchain infrastructure together within a regulated framework. In 2021, Telcoin played an integral role in the development of the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, which established a first-of-its-kind state framework for DADIs.

Telcoin Digital Asset Bank plans to build on this foundation by expanding support for additional account types, including merchant and institutional accounts, and by offering APIs and partner integrations designed to accelerate eUSD adoption across a growing ecosystem of financial and digital asset platforms. The upcoming launch of Telcoin Network, the first layer 1 blockchain exclusively validated by telecommunications networks, will further expand the reach of eUSD and its multi-currency Digital Cash model through trusted distribution channels while advancing a more open and interoperable Internet of Money.

Neuner concluded: "When banking rails and Digital Cash are connected at the base layer, you can start building things that were previously fragmented or impossible – seamless global payments, programmable financial products, enterprise integrations, and eventually autonomous transaction systems and AI-native payment flows. We see this foundation as critical not only for consumers, but also for businesses, developers, and institutional partners."

ABOUT TELCOIN

Telcoin, a multinational fintech serving 171 countries, is revolutionizing global finance by merging blockchain technology, telecommunications, and banking. Telcoin Digital Asset Bank is the first firm to receive a Digital Asset Depository Institution charter from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, establishing the country's first regulated crypto bank. Telcoin offers secure, self-custodial blockchain payments and banking services globally, powered by its own decentralized financial infrastructure. This compliant, banking-first approach harnesses blockchain's power to redefine how the world interacts with money on the internet. Learn more at www.telco.in.

SOURCE Telcoin