Tellagence Launches Contextual Intelligence Platform to Reveal What Drives Customer Behavior

Generally available today, Tellagence Discover takes agencies and brands beyond traditional social listening, explaining why audience conversations shift – not just what is being said

Early customer benchmarks show an average of $9 in internal savings for every $1 invested using Tellagence Discover

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellagence today announced the general availability of Tellagence Discover, a contextual intelligence platform that helps agencies and brands understand why audience conversations change, not just what is being said. Contextual intelligence analyzes the motivations behind customer language rather than simply measuring keywords, sentiment, or volume. Powered by Tellagence's research-validated AI framework, Tellagence Discover transforms fragmented conversations across social platforms, creator communities, reviews, forums, and surveys into decision-ready intelligence.

As generative AI becomes embedded across marketing and research workflows, organizations are struggling to determine which signals matter and why – and the cost of missing important signals is rising. According to research from the IBM Institute for Business Value and Adobe, companies lose an average of $29 million annually due to delays in detecting and acting on customer signals. The challenge is no longer collecting customer signals; it is turning them into action quickly enough to matter. Tellagence Discover is built to close that gap.

Unlike traditional social listening and social media analytics platforms that primarily measure keywords, sentiment, and conversation volume, Tellagence Discover explains what drives changing customer conversations and what those shifts mean for marketing, market research, communications, customer experience, and business strategy.

"Organizations are surrounded by audience conversations that should inform their most important decisions, but too much of that intelligence remains fragmented and difficult to interpret," said Matt Hixson, CEO of Tellagence. "Traditional listening platforms help teams measure what is being said, but they often fall short of explaining what it means. Tellagence Discover provides the deeper understanding organizations need to turn customer conversations into more informed strategic decisions."

At the core of Tellagence's offering is its proprietary wSSAS framework, built to deliver more consistent and trustworthy analysis of unstructured customer language. Research published by Tellagence in May 2026 validated the framework across more than 433,000 real-world customer reviews, reducing analytical variability from approximately 25% to less than 3% while achieving 96% alignment with human analysis.

Early Customer Impact

Based on early customer benchmarks, organizations have achieved an average of $9 in internal labor savings for every $1 invested by automating time-intensive audience analysis.

"Tellagence has become a game-changing strategic tool in our client work," said Willow Hill, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Scout Lab. "It has fundamentally changed how we approach conversation analysis, especially when working with nuanced, unstructured, and messy comment data that other platforms struggle to handle well. Tellagence enables us to quickly segment conversations, surface themes, and extract insight without losing the underlying strategic 'why.' The efficiency gains are immediate, allowing our team to spend more time developing strategy and less time sorting through data."

"When we took on FX Airguns, we had a narrow window to prove we understood the product, the customers, and the category better than anyone else," said Angel Xie, CEO of GreaterThan. "Tellagence surfaced conversations happening across niche forums and multilingual communities we never would have found on our own. Those insights revealed a customer use case in a market much larger than we expected. That discovery earned our client's trust immediately and reshaped our content and social strategy."

From Social Listening to Contextual Intelligence

Traditional social listening explains what customers are discussing. Tellagence Discover explains why, and what those conversations mean for business decisions.

For example, a keyword analysis may identify a spike in negative discussion, but miss whether audiences are rejecting a product or expressing frustration because they cannot find more of it. By interpreting the context behind conversations, Tellagence Discover helps organizations distinguish meaningful signals from noise and uncover emerging opportunities earlier.

Tellagence Discover enables organizations to:

Identify emerging narratives, customer motivations, niche communities, and creator ecosystems before they become widely recognized

Understand why customer conversations are changing, not simply what is being discussed

Separate durable trends from short-lived spikes in attention

Transform customer conversations into decision-ready intelligence for marketing, research, communications, and planning

"Discover provides the context teams need to make better strategic decisions – not simply faster ones," said Dylan Boyd, vice president of sales and marketing at Tellagence. "The opportunity with AI is no longer just accelerating workflows; it is helping organizations understand customers in ways that were previously impossible."

Availability

Tellagence Discover is available through an interactive dashboard, automated Pulse Reports, and an API that seamlessly integrates contextual intelligence into enterprise workflows. Organizations can also work with Tellagence's research experts for study design, analysis, interpretation, and strategic recommendations.

Tellagence Discover supports analysis in 140 languages, enabling organizations to apply contextual intelligence consistently across global markets.

About Tellagence

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Tellagence is a contextual intelligence company that helps agencies and global brands transform unstructured customer conversations into trusted customer insights to inform business decisions. Powered by its research-validated AI framework, Tellagence Discover analyzes conversations across social media, creator communities, online reviews, forums, surveys, and other digital channels in 140 languages, revealing the motivations, narratives, and emerging signals shaping customer behavior.

For more information, visit https://www.tellagence.ai/

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SOURCE Tellagence