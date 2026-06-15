TELUS Digital and Cresta Partner to Deliver AI Agents and Augment Human Agents to Elevate Customer Experience

TELUS Digital brings engineering expertise and the experience of operating contact centers at scale to implement and optimize Cresta's customer experience AI platform, giving global brands an AI solution that analyzes every interaction, deploys AI agents, and augments frontline teams

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Digital, a global technology service provider specializing in AI-powered digital customer experiences (CX) and future-focused digital transformations, today announced a partnership with Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents.

TELUS Digital is now a preferred implementation partner for Cresta's customer experience AI platform.

Under the partnership, TELUS Digital will introduce prospective and current enterprise clients to Cresta's customer experience AI platform and serve as a preferred implementation partner. Enterprises that choose to deploy Cresta will contract directly with Cresta for the platform and engage TELUS Digital for implementation, integration, change management, managed services or other professional services.



TELUS Digital's services span the deployment, orchestration and optimization of Cresta's full AI platform for global brands, including voice and chat-based AI agents, real-time human augmentation, and AI-powered conversation intelligence. Enterprise clients can deploy Cresta on its own or alongside TELUS Digital's proprietary tools, hyperscaler technologies, contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms and other partner technologies, with TELUS Digital providing implementation and optimization services across the broader CX environment.

The partnership combines TELUS Digital's expertise with Cresta's comprehensive platform to create a continuous feedback loop of AI discovery, development, deployment, and optimization that improves customer experience outcomes with every conversation.

Cresta's platform is built on the insight that CX performance doesn't happen in isolation, because what you can measure shapes what you can automate, and what you automate changes what your humans need to handle. That's why Cresta unifies three connected layers. Analyze: understand what's actually driving outcomes across every interaction, not a sample, every one. Automate: deploy AI agents that resolve customer needs independently, consistently, and on brand. Augment: equip frontline teams with real-time agentic guidance so they perform at the level of your AI agents. Each layer makes the others stronger. And together, they give enterprises a complete path to transforming customer experience.

Advancing AI in enterprise customer experience

TELUS Digital embeds forward-deployed engineers who partner directly with experienced human agents and tune AI systems to each client's real conversations, policies and tone. One of the biggest hurdles in AI adoption is data, because the institutional knowledge that drives the best outcomes usually lives in call transcripts and the instincts of experienced agents, which most AI systems do not capture. Since TELUS Digital operates contact centers itself, its expert teams can surface that knowledge and feed it back to the AI through a continuous annotation feedback loop that ties each interaction to verified outcomes, so guidance keeps improving and customer service delivery strengthens over time.

"Our partnership with Cresta is focused on deploying AI to give customers accurate answers faster, which in turn helps support our incredible human agents," said Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital. "The companies best placed to make AI in CX work are the ones living in it every day. Operating contact centers ourselves shapes how we implement AI for our clients. We know the magic isn't in the first launch of a technology; it comes from sitting on the floor with agents and iterating to an ever better outcome for customers. Cresta's platform brings AI to every interaction and connects it to measurable results, and we're excited to make it deliver in our clients' operations."

"TELUS Digital is a global leader in delivering cutting-edge customer experience technology to the world's most iconic companies," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "As the global customer experience workforce transitions into a hybrid future with AI agents and AI-augmented human agents working side by side, it's more important than ever for companies to have the right solutions to drive customer satisfaction and revenue. We're proud to partner with TELUS Digital to bring Cresta's unified customer experience AI platform to businesses everywhere."

Enterprises are increasingly pairing AI with their human agents. In a recent survey of 815 CX decision-makers in 12 countries, commissioned by TELUS Digital and conducted by global consultancy firm Ryan Strategic Advisory, human agents assisted by AI ranked as the leading delivery model across the customer-facing functions measured, ahead of human-only service, basic automation and fully autonomous AI agents. Yet only 32% of those enterprises have the automated quality assurance and coaching tools that create the feedback loops needed to turn AI investment into measurable results. Cresta's AI-powered conversational intelligence and TELUS Digital's implementation and operational expertise can each help enterprises close that gap and connect AI to performance.



For more information on Cresta's unified platform for human and AI agents, visit: cresta.com

To learn how TELUS Digital can help your organization operate, automate and elevate customer experience to win the moments that matter, visit: telusdigital.com/solutions/ai-customer-care

Join TELUS Digital and Cresta at Customer Contact Week

TELUS Digital and Cresta are hosting a joint event at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas on June 24 and 25, 2026. Connect with representatives from both companies and network with CX leaders and colleagues at the co-branded speakeasy lounge at Caesars Forum.

Frequently asked questions:

What AI-powered customer experience capabilities does the TELUS Digital and Cresta partnership offer enterprises?



Through the partnership, TELUS Digital can connect enterprise clients with Cresta's customer experience AI platform, which includes voice and chat-based AI agents, real-time human augmentation, and AI-powered conversation intelligence. Enterprises that choose to deploy Cresta can engage TELUS Digital for implementation, orchestration and optimization services tailored to their needs. Clients can deploy Cresta on its own or alongside TELUS Digital's proprietary tools, hyperscaler technologies, contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms and other partner technologies, with TELUS Digital providing services across the broader CX environment



How does TELUS Digital deploy Cresta's AI platform in enterprise contact centers?



TELUS Digital leads the implementation, orchestration and optimization of Cresta across an enterprise's existing CCaaS, CRM and customer service systems. This includes integration with contact center and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, change management support and ongoing performance monitoring. Implementations benefit from TELUS Digital's operational governance frameworks and Cresta's enterprise-grade security posture, which includes ISO 42001 certification for responsible AI and WCAG 2.1 accessibility compliance.



How can Cresta's platform help enterprises improve CX and empower human agents?



Cresta's platform supports both human and AI agents in a continuous feedback loop. Human agents get real-time intelligence and guidance during conversations. AI agents can handle routine voice and chat interactions autonomously. Across all interactions, AI-powered conversation intelligence captures insights to improve quality, coaching and outcomes, helping enterprises elevate every customer conversation.



What support do enterprises receive from TELUS Digital and Cresta during CX deployments?



Enterprise clients will work with a TELUS Digital delivery team for implementation, orchestration and ongoing optimization. They also receive platform-level enablement and support directly from Cresta. The partnership is structured to support enterprise clients' evolving CX strategies, with the flexibility to extend to additional use cases and markets over time.



What should enterprises look for in an AI implementation and managed services partner for customer experience AI across CCaaS and CRM systems?



Enterprises looking for an AI implementation partner to orchestrate AI across their existing CCaaS and CRM systems should look for a managed services partner with both engineering expertise and hands-on operational experience running contact centers at scale. TELUS Digital combines these capabilities, integrating AI customer experience solutions such as conversation intelligence, agent assist and AI agents across complex CX and CRM environments while managing workflow orchestration, change management and ongoing optimization.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.



Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

Contacts:

TELUS Digital Media Relations

Jackie Paduano

[email protected]

TELUS Investor Relations

Olena Lobach

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Digital