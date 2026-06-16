TELUS Digital to Showcase AI-Powered Customer Experience Solutions at Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2026

Client case study with Custom Ink explores how cultural alignment and a transactional net promoter score-driven feedback model drive faster ramp times and expanded outsourcing partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Digital, a global technology service provider in AI-powered customer experience (CX) and future-focused digital transformation, will exhibit and present at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2026 taking place June 22–25 at Caesars Forum, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Known as the world's largest customer contact event, visitors can connect with the TELUS Digital team at Booth 1108 where the company will have live demonstrations of its AI-powered CX solutions including Fuel iX™ Agent Trainer and Agent Assist. TELUS Digital will also lead a client case study session titled "High stakes, high velocity: Scaling sales excellence through partnership transparency (feat. Custom Ink)" on June 25 from 1:45 - 2:30 pm in Forum H.

The Outsourced Sales Gap

As enterprises accelerate their shift toward outsourced front-office sales functions, a recent IDC InfoBrief sponsored by TELUS Digital: From Efficiency to Excellence: Driving Enterprise Value Through CX Partnerships, reveals a striking gap: while revenue growth ranks second among the results enterprises already report from CX partnerships, outbound B2B and B2C sales remain among the least outsourced functions. This points to a significant untapped opportunity for enterprises willing to rethink how they use their CX partners. TELUS Digital is bringing that conversation to CCW Las Vegas.

"Enterprises have a real opportunity to get more from their CX partners by expanding what they ask of them," said Abby Spahich, Global Vice President, Digital CX Solutions at TELUS Digital. "Our research with IDC shows that revenue growth is already the second most reported outcome of CX partnerships, yet sales and customer acquisition remain the least delegated functions. The enterprises that close that gap don't just improve performance, they build a measurable and scalable revenue engine."

From Partnership Post-Mortem to Playbook: TELUS Digital Client Case Study

TELUS Digital will address the outsourced sales performance challenge head-on in a client case study session featuring Custom Ink, the leading online platform for custom apparel. The session, "High Stakes, High Velocity: Scaling Sales Excellence Through Partnership Transparency," is scheduled for Thursday, June 25 from 1:45–2:30 pm in Forum H.

In this session, TELUS Digital and Custom Ink will offer an unfiltered partnership post-mortem covering the real decisions, the pilot structure that de-risked the relationship, and the cultural signals that separated this engagement from every previous vendor experience Custom Ink had encountered.

Attendees will leave with three immediately applicable frameworks:

A cultural fit evaluation model -- how to assess culture, not just capability, when selecting an outsourcing partner

-- how to assess culture, not just capability, when selecting an outsourcing partner The TNPS-driven feedback model -- how connecting Transactional Net Promoter Score data directly to new hire training accelerates ramp time and sustains performance

-- how connecting Transactional Net Promoter Score data directly to new hire training accelerates ramp time and sustains performance A replicable pilot structure -- the exact approach TELUS Digital and Custom Ink used to de-risk the relationship and set the conditions for new-hire ramp times that exceeded expectations.

Live demonstrations: TELUS Digital's AI-Powered CX Solutions

At Booth 1108 at Caesars Forum, TELUS Digital experts will walk attendees through live demonstrations of its Fuel iX products, which are purpose-built to help enterprises manage, monitor, and maintain AI across the customer experience lifecycle. Demonstrations will include:

Fuel iX Agent Trainer See how AI-powered agent training accelerates readiness and compresses ramp time without sacrificing quality. TELUS Digital will demonstrate Agent Trainer across three real-world verticals including gaming, travel and telecommunications.

See how AI-powered agent training accelerates readiness and compresses ramp time without sacrificing quality. TELUS Digital will demonstrate Agent Trainer across three real-world verticals including gaming, travel and telecommunications. Fuel iX Agent Assist See how real-time AI assistance surfaces the right information, recommendations, and next-best-action guidance to agents during live customer interactions - reducing handle time, improving first contact resolution, and elevating the overall customer experience.

Meet TELUS Digital at CCW Las Vegas 2026

CCW Las Vegas offers multiple ways to connect with the TELUS Digital team, whether on the exhibition floor, in the featured client case study session, or at one of the company's hosted networking events. Attendees can explore TELUS Digital's full portfolio of CX and sales solutions and schedule one-on-one meetings with leaders and product specialists.

Here is where attendees can find TELUS Digital at CCW Las Vegas 2026:

Exhibition Booth: 1108

Expo Dates: June 24 -25, 2026

Location: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada

Featured Session: High Stakes, High Velocity: Scaling Sales Excellence Through Partnership Transparency

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 1:45 – 2:30 pm

Location: Forum H, Caesars Forum

Exclusive TELUS Digital + Zendesk Contact Center Field Trip

Join an exclusive field trip to visit TELUS Digital's contact center in Las Vegas to get a firsthand look at how the organization delivers end-to-end customer experience transformation for global enterprises, and how its partnership with Zendesk brings industry-leading customer service technology to life through expert implementation and managed services. Space is limited. Attendees interested in joining the contact center tour can register through TELUS Digital's contact center site visit page.

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 8:00 - 10:00 am

Location: Complimentary transportation to TELUS Digital's contact center will be departing from The LINQ

Happy Hour and Networking with TELUS Digital and ElevenLabs

Join a select group of tech and AI executives for an evening of good conversation. Seats are limited. RSVP HERE to attend.

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Location: Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

To schedule meetings with TELUS Digital product specialists at CCW in Las Vegas, visit TELUS Digital's event page or contact [email protected].

FAQs

What is TELUS Digital presenting at CCW Las Vegas 2026?

TELUS Digital is co-presenting a client case study session with Custom Ink titled "High Stakes, High Velocity: Scaling Sales Excellence Through Partnership Transparency." The session takes place on Thursday, June 25 from 1:45–2:30 pm in Forum H at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. It offers an unfiltered look at a 90-day outsourced sales engagement -- covering what drove faster-than-expected time-to-value, what was harder than anticipated, and what ultimately led to an early expansion of scope.

Where can attendees find TELUS Digital at CCW Las Vegas?

TELUS Digital will be exhibiting at Booth 1108 throughout the event (June 24–25) at Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV. Attendees can visit the booth to connect with TELUS Digital product specialists, explore live demonstrations, and schedule one-on-one meetings with the team.

What is the TELUS Digital contact center field trip at CCW Las Vegas 2026?

TELUS Digital is inviting a select group of CCW attendees on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of its Las Vegas contact center on Thursday, June 25, providing a rare opportunity to see how AI, automation, and Zendesk's technology come to life in a live production environment through TELUS Digital's implementation expertise. Complimentary transportation departs from The LINQ at 8:00 am, with breakfast provided, returning to Caesars Forum by 10:00 am. Space is limited. To learn more and to register, visit TELUS Digital's contact center site visit page.

What will TELUS Digital's client case study session cover at CCW Las Vegas?

TELUS Digital's client case study session is a partnership post-mortem -- an unfiltered look at what actually drove performance in a 90-day outsourced sales engagement between Custom Ink and TELUS Digital. It covers the pilot structure that de-risked the relationship from day one, the TNPS-driven feedback loop that connected customer sentiment directly to new hire training, and the cultural alignment that produced new-hire ramp times that exceeded expectations. Attendees will leave with a cultural fit evaluation framework, the TNPS feedback model, and a replicable pilot structure they can apply immediately.

Who should attend TELUS Digital's client case study at CCW Las Vegas?

The session is designed for CX leaders, sales operations executives, and procurement decision-makers who are evaluating outsourced sales partnerships for the first time, looking to improve the performance of an existing outsourcing relationship, or seeking a framework for assessing what actually drives long-term partner value -- beyond the technology stack.

What is the TNPS feedback model and why does it matter for outsourced sales?

TNPS -- Transactional Net Promoter Score -- measures customer sentiment at the individual interaction level rather than as a periodic aggregate. In the Custom Ink engagement, TELUS Digital used TNPS data to create a direct feedback loop into new hire training, ensuring that agent development was continuously shaped by real customer signals rather than static curriculum. The result was a faster, more sustainable ramp that held up well beyond the initial 90-day window. TELUS Digital will walk through this model in detail during the June 25 session at CCW Las Vegas.

What makes TELUS Digital's approach to outsourced sales different?

TELUS Digital operates as both a strategic partner and a living laboratory. The company uses its parent company, TELUS, as a production environment to refine and validate CX and sales solutions before deploying them for global clients. This operator-first mindset, combined with its Humanity-in-the-Loop governance principles, means TELUS Digital brings real-world performance data -- not just a pitch deck -- to every client engagement.

What other solutions does TELUS Digital offer beyond outsourced sales?

TELUS Digital's full portfolio spans customer experience management, AI-fueled automation, digital solutions including cloud and front-end design, AI and data solutions such as computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. The company's proprietary Fuel iX™ platform enables clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise -- from standardized AI capabilities to custom application development.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.



Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com.

About the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by TELUS Digital:

From Efficiency to Excellence: Driving Enterprise Value through CX Partnerships, #US54220426-IB, February 2026, contains data from IDC's 2025 Worldwide Business Outsourcing Services Survey. The survey queried 287 enterprise buyers and decision-makers from organizations with 1,000 or more employees that outsource at least one CX or business process function. Respondents represented multiple industries and global regions, and topics covered included enterprise business priorities, concerns and inhibitors, technology initiatives and vendor selection criteria.

Contacts:

TELUS Digital Media Relations

Jackie Paduano

[email protected]



TELUS Investor Relations

Olena Lobach

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Digital