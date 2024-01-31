Ten Years Running: FORTUNE Names Quest Diagnostics one of 2024 "World's Most Admired Companies"

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2024 for the tenth consecutive year. 

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies recognition is based on nine criteria of corporate reputation, from innovation and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and people management.

"I'm grateful to our dedicated Quest colleagues for making this possible," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President. "They are the heart and soul of this company. Every day our colleagues bring our purpose to life, working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time. It is an honor to be named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies for the last decade."

The annual survey designated Quest as one of only five companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry. The company scored high marks in people management, use of corporate assets and social responsibility.

To determine the rankings, Fortune partnered with global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey thousands of executives, directors and analysts who rated companies in their industry based on nine criteria. The survey included a total of 660 companies from 29 countries.

Find the full 2024 list of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies here.

About Quest Diagnostics 
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

