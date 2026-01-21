Quest Diagnostics Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies List for 12th Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been named to the Fortune® magazine 2026 World's Most Admired Companies™ list, for the 12th consecutive year.

"Quest's recognition as one of the world's most admired companies reflects the commitment of our 55,000 colleagues to living our purpose every day: working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President. "We are proud to again be named among this elite list of globally respected companies and even more proud to continue our important work at the center of healthcare, delivering diagnostic insights that illuminate a path to better health."

In addition to the overall ranking, Quest ranked number two in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry category.

Fortune's World's Most Admired recognition is based on nine key attributes related to corporate reputation, including quality of products and services, innovation, long-term value and financial profile, social, environmental and community responsibility, and people management. Consulting firm Korn Ferry collaborated with Fortune to survey thousands of executives, directors and analysts who rated companies in their industry, analyzing nearly 700 companies. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed as a World's Most Admired Company.

