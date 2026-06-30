Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Poll Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Jun 30, 2026, 05:38 ET

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") was held in Hong Kong on June 30, 2026 and all the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated May 20, 2026 were duly passed at the AGM.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
[email protected]
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 885034

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group

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