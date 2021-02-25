Teneral Cellars Releases Limited Edition Wine Collection Inspired by Legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The collection features three delicious, sustainably farmed and produced wines including the Notorious Cabernet Sauvignon, Supreme Sauvignon Blanc and Dissent Zinfandel. Teneral Cellars is also releasing a beautiful Pinot Noir, one of Ginsburg's favorite varietals, from the Santa Lucia Highlands American Viticulture Appellation. The Pinot Noir will be produced in a limited quantity and available exclusively to members of Teneral Cellars' wine club The SWARM .

The SWARM is a non-traditional wine club reinvented as a uniquely digital movement for those who love wine and are passionate about creating change. Members of The SWARM receive discounts on quarterly collections, access to limited release wines, and invites to exclusive online events and powerful panel discussions. With each SWARM Sip with Purpose release, 10% of the profits will be donated to a different organization focused on gender and diversity issues.

"Justice Ginsburg personified an unwavering commitment to womxn's issues through justice and social change, so it was only fitting that we create a collection in her honor," said Jill Osur, president and CEO of Teneral Cellars. "This collection was inspired, designed and created by powerful womxn, and is dedicated to all the powerful womxn who continue to strive for change. So, grab a bottle for yourself, your friends and another to keep in the house as inspiration to fight for a better future."

To further support the mission, each bottle features distinct collectible artwork created by womxn designers. The Supreme Sauvignon Blanc bottle was designed by Cory Justice, the Dissent Zinfandel bottle was designed by Gigi Glazier and the Notorious Cabernet Sauvignon bottle was designed by Uptown Studios, a marketing and design agency owned by Tina Reynolds.

To learn more, join The SWARM or make a purchase, visit www.TeneralCellars.com.

About Teneral Cellars

Teneral Cellars is a disruptive, woman owned and run wine business. We are rethinking what it means to be a wine brand. As an entrepreneurial agent for social change, we produce exceptional sustainable wines and sell exclusively online to a community of like-minded individuals who support our mission to sip, create and act with purpose. We donate 10% of profits to womxn's causes including climate, racial justice and social change. Teneral Cellars is creating a social movement by encouraging conversations and womxn's empowerment through exceptional wine and thought-provoking experiences.

Launched in October 2020 by Jill Osur as a purpose driven brand, Teneral Cellars aims to elevate womxn in the wine industry, produce incredible wines from sustainably farmed vineyards, curate meaningful experiences, and build a strong community through cause. To learn more, visit https://teneralcellars.com/.

