Tennessee Department of Transportation Selects Geotab as Fleet Data and Telematics Provider

The partnership will equip TDOT's fleet with Geotab's telematics technology and integrated forward-facing camera solutions to gain comprehensive visibility across its vehicle fleet

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics, and AI-powered insights, today announced the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has selected Geotab as its new fleet data and telematics provider following a thorough, multi-phase pilot review process. The partnership will equip TDOT's fleet with Geotab's core telematics technology and integrated forward-facing camera solutions, focusing on delivering the robust data pipeline and enhanced visual context required to manage a modern state transit operation.

Downtown Nashville, Tennessee

State DOTs handle everything from snowplows to specialized highway assets, meaning managers need real visibility into equipment metrics like PTO engagement and onboard sensors. Geotab is built for these exact demands, giving transportation teams the clear information they need to keep crews safe and operations running smoothly.

TDOT's deployment focuses on core vehicle visibility and camera upfitting, which provides several immediate advantages:

Unified fleet visibility: Unifies data from various vehicle classes into a single, powerful view to streamline daily operations.

Unifies data from various vehicle classes into a single, powerful view to streamline daily operations. Forward-facing visual context: Equips fleet assets with integrated forward-facing cameras to enhance situational awareness, verify route conditions and improve overall operator safety.

Equips fleet assets with integrated forward-facing cameras to enhance situational awareness, verify route conditions and improve overall operator safety. Proactive asset health: Enables data-driven maintenance strategies based on real-world vehicle use and real-time engine diagnostics to reduce downtime.

Enables data-driven maintenance strategies based on real-world vehicle use and real-time engine diagnostics to reduce downtime. Operational efficiency: Enhances asset utilization insights, helping agencies optimize vehicle lifecycles and maximize the value of public resources.

Enhances asset utilization insights, helping agencies optimize vehicle lifecycles and maximize the value of public resources. A scalable foundation: Provides a robust data infrastructure capable of supporting future software expansions or specialized equipment integrations as agency needs evolve.

"For a DOT, a vehicle isn't just a vehicle, it's a sophisticated mobile asset performing a critical public service, and the technology behind it has to match that responsibility. Geotab is purpose-built for exactly this kind of complexity," said Neil Garrett, VP of Public Sector at Geotab. "We're proud to partner with TDOT to give their team a unified picture of every asset on the road, so they can focus on what matters: keeping Tennessee's infrastructure moving safely and efficiently."

With this agreement, Geotab continues to expand its role as a trusted telematics partner for government entities. Geotab remains the leading telematics standard for state DOTs and public administrations nationwide, while also serving as the sole-source supplier to the entire United States federal fleet.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.